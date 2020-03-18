Tanner Grey’s New Expert Web Designer

Josh Stark, Expert Web Designer

Tanner Grey introduces the newest addition to their Expert Digital Marketing Team.

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, March 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tanner Grey, a leading digital marketing firm based in Charlotte, NC, is excited to announce a new addition to their web design team. Josh Stark joined the team in February 2020.

Digital marketing is an ever-changing industry; therefore, Tanner Grey is always striving to improve their way of thinking. Looking to grow their team of skilled specialists, Tanner Grey posted an ad in the hopes of hiring a professional with original and new creative ideas. With a plethora of applicants to choose from, Tanner Grey hired Josh Stark, a UX/UI Designer with an exceptional portfolio.

Josh will be working with customers on optimizing their website, increase page performance, and design and develop designs for webpages, social media, and various marketing materials. When asked about his first month at Tanner Grey and he shared, “I am so excited to be here. The overflowing innovation of this team is so motivating and our clients are incredibly receptive and grateful!” he adds, “It’s an honor to work in such a creative environment.”

For companies entering into the world of online marketing, there is worth in hiring a digital marketing agency to audit and/or manage your digital presence. PPC management, responsive web design, and social media marketing are just the basic services that Tanner Grey would provide. SEO emerges as a winner when businesses hire digital marketing agencies. A critical point is that online marketing fails when people do not visit the company website to prospect for services or goods. Tanner Grey would ensure that a client’s site and digital presence are set up for success.

About Tanner Grey:

Tanner Grey provides quality digital marketing and web design services to small and medium-sized businesses in the Charlotte area and the southeast. We strive to establish close relationships with our clients in order to provide customized solutions to their goals. For more information, visit us at https://tannergrey.com or contact us at (844)-500-1339.



