SpaDash Launches Haircut Delivery Mobile Apps

Haircut Delivery

Austin-based company provides easier and quicker solution to getting haircuts or styling, alternative to barbershops or hair salons.

Whether it is one of our customers that’s ordered in their home, or into their business, such as EA or Kendra Scott, the ability to get on-demand hair services saves them a vast amount of time.” — Cara Wilbur, Success Manager

AUSTIN, TX, US, March 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpaDash furthered its expansion in the barbershop and hair salon market segment today by launching the company’s on-demand haircut delivery services mobile applications on both Android and iOS devices. Like many on-demand service providers, the company has both an app intended for its service providers, which are professional hair care providers licensed by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, as well as a customer app.

Customers can download the new Android SpaDash app or Apple SpaDash app and request haircare services that they could typically expect at a barber or hairsalon. The law in Texas passed September 1, 2019 and allows these services to be performed outside of brick-and-mortar locations if scheduled through an electronic service such as SpaDash’s app. Customers can select the location they wish to receive their haircut or styling, select providers available in their location and choose the time available for their appointment.

The licensed hair professionals have their own app in which they can set their schedule availability that customers choose openings from. The SpaDash Pro app makes is one of the key benefits to the providers and why they choose to work in an on-demand economy. They get the benefits of having their own business and setting their own schedule without all of the hassles that a typical business entail. The SpaDash Pro app has an algorithm that calculates drive times and traffic patterns to optimize their calendar. The SpaDash providers also don’t have to worry about setting up their own credit card processing merchant account like they would in their own business. The app takes care of that. They only have to set their schedule, cut or style hair, and have their proceeds deposited to their own bank account.

At the time of a customer’s appointment, the SpaDash provider receives notification from the app on required departure time and provides turn-by-turn directions on how to travel to the customer location. Once the SpaDash Pro arrives at their location they setup a full salon station, complete with a lighted mirror. The Pro begins the prep of every haircut area by placing a sanitized single-use hair tarp on the ground to collect any hair. After the appointment is complete, the Pro cleans the area, sanitizes their equipment and is on their way.

“People understand the convenience and value of the SpaDash experience,” said Cara Wilbur, Success Manager at SpaDash. “Whether it is one of our customers that’s ordered in their home, or those that ordered into their business, such as Electronic Arts or Kendra Scott, the ability for people to get on-demand services is important to save them a vast amount of time. Everyone loves the SpaDash App and the ability to get a haircut on their own time with just a touch of their phone.”

SpaDash, Inc. was founded by Austinites and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. The revolutionary app joyfully provides quick, quality haircuts to men, women and children at their location, so they can save and spend their time doing the things they love. All of the software technology of SpaDash was built in Austin.

SpaDash is the leader in on-demand haircut delivery services in the state of Texas. Busy professionals, parents of children and seniors with travel limitations are the primary beneficiaries of the mobile barber and haircuts offering.

Haircut Delivery Available in Austin, Texas



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.