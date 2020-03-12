Targray Named One of Canada's Best Managed Companies

Targray World Headquarters in Kirkland, Quebec, Canada

Global supplier recognized for strong business performance and sustained growth

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Targray has been recognized for the second consecutive year as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies by professional services firm Deloitte. Now in it's 27th year, the Best Managed Companies program celebrates excellence in privately-owned Canadian companies.

Bolstered by its successful expansion into the European Biofuels sector and the launch of its Refined Products business, Targray achieved significant growth in 2019, posting record sales of nearly $600 million while also increasing the size of its workforce by 20%.

“Defining purpose is not just a goal of large organizations, it is increasingly valuable in the evolving workforce – it’s equally important to employees and customers,” said Kari Lockhart, National Co-Leader of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies program and Partner, Deloitte Private. “By doing so, this year’s Best Managed companies are fostering healthier workplaces, closer communities, and stronger foundations to help guide successful, collaborative decision-making.”

Another redeeming quality that never wavers among Best Managed award recipients is their extraordinary commitment to their clients and customers. “Year over year, a clear and concise strategy and approach to customer service is what puts these companies head and shoulders above the rest,” added Lockhart.

2020 winners of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies award will be honoured at the annual Canada’s Best Managed Companies gala in Toronto on April 1, 2020. On the same date, the Best Managed symposium will address leading-edge business issues that are key to the success of today’s business leaders.

The Best Managed program is sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group.



