Targray Appoints Annie Galarneau as General Counsel

MONTREAL , QUEBEC, CANADA, February 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Targray, a leading global provider of commodities and specialty material solutions for the Solar, Battery, Biofuels and Refined Products sectors, has announced Annie Galarneau as its General Counsel.

Boasting over 20 years of experience in commercial law, Annie most recently served as Senior Vice President, Legal Affairs at MTY Food Group (TSX: MTY), a Canadian franchisor and operator of approximately 6,000 casual dining, fast casual, and quick service restaurants. She began her legal career in 1997 working as a commercial and civil litigator for Woods LLP, where she had the opportunity to plead before all Quebec tribunals as well as the Supreme Court of Canada.

In her new role, Annie will work to ensure that Targray maintains and builds upon its position as an alternative energy industry leader and innovator. She will be responsible for all legal, compliance and governance initiatives with the company’s rapid growth in markets throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Annie will also serve as a member of Targray’s Advisory Board and Senior Management Team, providing advice on key business strategies across all sectors of the organization.

Annie has been an active member of Montreal’s legal community throughout her career, having served as Secretary, Board Member, and In-House Counsel Committee Member of the Bar of Montreal. She was admitted to the Quebec bar in 1997 and holds a law degree from the Université de Montréal.

About Targray

Targray is an international leader in the sourcing, transportation, storage, financing and supply of commodities and specialty materials for the Solar, Battery, Biofuels and Refined Products. The company’s innovative materials and supply chain solutions help reduce the world’s carbon footprint while enabling its customers to create more efficient, better performing energy products for consumers around the globe.

Targray was established in 1989 in Montreal, Canada and has been headquartered in the nearby city of Kirkland since 2008. The company’s international presence includes offices and distribution centers in the United States, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, India, China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.



