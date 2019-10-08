Targray Opens European Biodiesel Fuel Terminal in Antwerp, Belgium

New biofuel supply center enhances access to low-carbon fuels for EU producers, distributors, traders and retailers

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, October 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Targray, a leading international marketer and distributor of biodiesel, has announced the full opening of its Antwerp Biodiesel Terminal, a 24/7 biofuel storage and blending center serving fuel producers, distributors, traders and retailers in markets throughout Europe.

Strategically located at the heart of Europe’s largest petrochemical center, Targray’s Antwerp location connects to EU customer bases via rail, sea, inland waterway, and road transportation networks. The terminal – which first began taking orders in Q3 2019 – supplies commercial quantities of biodiesel from a broad range of feedstocks.

Targray’s announcement comes as EU fuel suppliers seek to meet sustainability targets for two key European Commission directives entering their final year, the Fuel Quality Directive (FQD) and the Renewable Energy Directive (RED). The FQD requires a reduction of the greenhouse gas intensity of transport fuels in the European Union by a minimum of 6%. The RED sets a 20% target for renewable energy and a 10% target for renewable energy in transport. Both directives stipulate that targets must be achieved by the end of 2020.

Representatives from Targray Markets Europe SA, Targray’s Geneva-based biodiesel trading desk, will be attending the 2019 Argus Biofuels Conference (held 8th – 11th October at the Royal Garden Hotel in London, UK) to discuss upcoming biodiesel opportunities with industry stakeholders.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.