The Signature Real Estate Companies and Signature Gives Back, Inc. Focus Appeal for Upcoming SGB Volunteer Day, 2020

Closure of each Signature brokerage office to allow its 1,300 Team Members to actively volunteer 10,000 hours to 15 grassroots and charitable organizations.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, March 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a single-day, planned closure of its 20+ brokerage offices, The Signature Real Estate Companies’ discrete 501(c)(3) philanthropic arm, Signature Gives Back, Inc. (SGB), is amassing volunteer teams to help the needs of community organizations for its first-ever Signature Gives Back Volunteer Day, March 27, 2020. In sum, Signature expects more than 10,000 hours of community service from its Team Members, which would make it one of the most cohesive volunteer events in South Florida’s history. One Blood will be on-site at Corporate Headquarters (901-C Clint Moore Road, Boca Raton, FL, 33487) to take blood donations throughout the day.

The company-wide event commences at 8:30 a.m. at Signature’s Corporate Headquarters, with a formal award of its Proclamation from The Board of County Commissioners of Palm Beach County, Florida, originally sponsored and to be presented by Vice Mayor, Robert “Bob” S. Weinroth.

Following the presentation, Signature’s Team Members will head to their volunteer destination for the day to complete a variety of tasks improving the communities served by: Habitat for Humanity, Showering Love, Community Greening, The Soup Kitchen, Beach Cleanup (for Jupiter, Delray Beach, Boca Raton, and Ft. Lauderdale), Grand Villa Memory Care Village, Quantum House, Tri-County Animal Rescue, Florence Fuller Child Development Centers, and Forgotten Soldiers Outreach. Additionally, Signature Team Members will prepare and distribute sandwiches to housing-insecure people in Coconut Creek and those who gather at John Prince Park in Lake Worth, FL.

Voted as “Humanitarian of the Year” for Signature, Vice President of SGB, Ms. Wendy Pressner, and Executive Vice President of both Signature and SGB, Mr. Jack Jaiven, will join Mr. Ben G. Schachter, who co-founded SGB in 2016. Mr. Schachter, the Broker-President & Principal of The Signature Real Estate Companies and SGB’s President, has chartered Signature’s course to 20+ offices in and out of state, spearheaded its historical path to 1,300 real estate professionals, created a large network of Affiliated Partners and Vendors, and fostered the ever-increasing appeal of en masse volunteerism.

Please register to volunteer at www.SignatureGivesBack.org. All media and social influencers are welcome throughout the day at Corporate Headquarters and select volunteer sites. Email Mr. Schachter at Ben@QuadCompanies.com for insider details.



###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.