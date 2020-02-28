The Signature Real Estate Companies Welcomes the New Decade with Inaugural SGB Volunteer Day

Signature Gives Back Presents its First Volunteer Day

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, February 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Boca Raton, Florida) --- With a single-day, planned closure of its 18 offices, The Signature Real Estate Companies’s discrete 501(c)(3) philanthropic arm, Signature Gives Back (SGB), is amassing volunteer teams for Friday, March 27, 2020 to help the needs of community organizations for its first-ever Signature Gives Back Volunteer Day. SGB and Signature expect 10,000 hours of community service from its Team Members, which would make it one of the most cohesive volunteer events in South Florida’s history. One Blood will be on-site to take blood donations throughout the day.

The companywide event commences at 9 a.m. at Signature’s Corporate Headquarters

(901-C Clint Moore Road, Boca Raton, FL 33487), with a formal award of its Proclamation from The Board of County Commissioners of Palm Beach County, Florida, originally sponsored and to be presented by Vice Mayor Robert S. Weinroth.

Following the presentation, Signature’s Team Members will head to their volunteer destination for the day to complete a variety of tasks improving the communities served by the corresponding organizations: Habitat for Humanity, Showering Love, Community Greening, The Soup Kitchen, Beach Cleanup (for Jupiter, Delray Beach, Boca Raton and Ft. Lauderdale), Grand Villa Memory Care Village, Quantum House, Tri-County Animal Rescue, Florence Fuller Child Development Centers, and Forgotten Soldiers Outreach. Additionally, Signature Team Members will prepare and distribute sandwiches to housing insecure people who gather at John Prince Park, Lake Worth, FL.

Voted as “Humanitarian of the Year” for Signature, Vice President of SGB, Ms. Wendy Pressner, and Executive Vice President for both Signature and SGB, Mr. Jack Jaiven, will join Mr. Ben G. Schachter, who co-founded SGB in 2016, at its Corporate Headquarters. Mr. Schachter, the Broker-President & Principal of The Signature Real Estate Companies and SGB’s President, has chartered Signature’s course to 18 offices in and out of state, spearheaded its historical path to more than 1,000 real estate professionals, Affiliates and Vendors, and fostered the ever-increasing appeal of en masse volunteerism.

Please register to volunteer at www.SignatureGivesBack.org. Media are welcome throughout the day at Corporate Headquarters and select volunteer sites.

