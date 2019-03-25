3rd Annual “Signature’s Got Talent” at The Funky Biscuit

Judged by Local Leaders, Performers will Assist Fundraiser for Best Foot Forward, Boca-Raton based Non-Profit Serving Youth in Foster Care to Reach Potential

BOCA RATON, FLORDIA, USA, March 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boca Raton, FL---Turn your clocks forward to Wednesday, May 1, 2019 for the 3rd Annual Signature’s Got Talent Show at local hip club and music hub, The Funky Biscuit, downtown Boca Raton, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Produced by Signature Gives Back, Inc. (SGB) the show will highlight the talents of REALTORS® from its affiliated company, The Signature Real Estate Companies. The show is open to the public and, this year, event proceeds will be awarded to South Florida’s Best Foot Forward, an organization that delivers supplies and provides programs for the wholistic development and well-being of our local youth in foster care.

“The Signature Family is filled with tremendous talent beyond real estate and other professional fields. Signature’s Got Talent is our way of appreciating each other in new ways while raising funds to benefit local charities. We have a strong commitment to our mantra: "Be the change you wish to see in the world,” says Event Co-Chair Wendy Pressner.

Pressner and Event Co-Chairs Dana Levy and Karen Evans have chosen to dedicate this year’s show to Jack Jaiven, who has a long record of philanthropy through Boca Helping Hands, Temple Beth El and Signature Gives Back, with decades of proven service to community affairs involving children’s welfare.

Signature Gives Back, Inc. enjoyed a banner year in 2018 by raising funds to support a variety of local charities, its most recent a golf tournament honoring local golf prodigy, eight-year-old Tommy Morrissey through a significant grant to UnLIMBited Foundation.

To purchase tickets for 2019’s Signature’s Got Talent Show, visit: https://ticketf.ly/2HsQRNK. Learn more about Signature Gives Back, Inc., call 561.705.0140 and visit www.signaturegivesback.com.



