SemaConnect to Attend the Hawaii Buildings, Facilities and Property Management Expo on March 11-12

HONOLULU, HAWAII, USA, March 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, leading provider of electric vehicle charging amenities to the North American commercial property market, announces its attendance at this week’s Hawaii Buildings, Facilities and Property Management Expo at the Neal Blaisdell Center. Organized by Douglas Trade Shows, the annual event showcases the top building products for managers of Hawaii’s commercial and residential properties. SemaConnect representatives will be on hand to exhibit the Series 6 smart networked charging station and answer all questions about EV charging at Booth 323.

As of January 2020, there are now more than 11,000 electric vehicles on the roads in Hawaii. SemaConnect charging stations are designed for Class A commercial properties. Known for their slim build, interactive LED lights, and easy installation, SemaConnect’s Level 2 charging stations are compatible with all plug-in electric vehicles in North America including Tesla, the Nissan Leaf, the Chevy Bolt, and the Hyundai Kona Electric. SemaConnect is a Clean Energy Ally for Hawai’i Energy’s Electric Vehicle Charging Station Incentive Program for workplaces and multifamily properties.

The Series 6 charging station is SemaConnect’s premier product for properties with shared parking, while the Series 5 charging station is designed for dedicated use at multifamily properties and fleets. Both charging stations feature the SemaConnect Network, which allows station owners to control access, set custom pricing, and generate usage and sustainability reports. Drivers using SemaConnect stations enjoy the most options to start and pay for a charge – they can use the SemaConnect mobile application, SemaConnect Pass, Pay with PlugShare, visit network.semaconnect.com, or call 1-800-663-5633.

“Building owners and property managers in Hawaii want the best products for their properties,” said Eric Smith, sales manager at SemaConnect. “Since last year’s exposition, we have introduced the Series 5 charging station, completed our largest nationwide rollout of smart charging stations, and added new features to our mobile app to make the charging experience even better for drivers! I look forward to demonstrating our Series 6 station and sharing the newest updates in EV charging technology for 2020.”

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.



