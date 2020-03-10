IPification and GBG Partner to Drive Innovation Within Identity Verification and Improve Customer Onboarding

IPification’s Mobile Authentication and SIM Swap protection enables GBG’s customers to improve security and UX for their users.

Integrating our products into GBG’s offering will enable governments, streaming apps, banks, retailers, and other service providers to tackle the growing security threats such as SIM Swap attacks.” — Mark Harvey, Chief Revenue Officer

HONG KONG, CHINA, March 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benefit Vantage Limited, developer of IPification seamless authentication solution, and GBG, the global specialist in Identity Data Intelligence, are proud to announce cooperation that will address some of the increasing challenges in online identity verification and fraud.

IPification will provide its Mobile Authentication and SIM Swap protection services to GBG globally.

Integrating our solution with GBG’s technology will mean organisations have the ability to provide citizens and users with best-in-class identity services, that enhance security and user experience - driving trusted onboarding and authentication.

“As our online identities become increasingly more complex, organisations have a crucial responsibility to provide consumers with trusted confidence in every transaction. By partnering with IPification, our global customers can verify against secure mobile device data, to reduce fraud and prevent bad actors from accessing services they should not," says Gus Tomlinson, Head of Strategy at GBG.

“Integrating our products into GBG’s offering is an important part of our vision to provide all users with an identity and authentication solution that is capable of simultaneously providing the highest levels of security, privacy protection, and exceptional user experience,” said Mark Harvey, Chief Revenue Officer at IPification. “As a part of GBG’s products and solutions, IPification will enable governments, video and music streaming apps, gaming app developers, banks, online retailers, and other online service providers to tackle the growing security threats such as SIM Swap attacks.”

Service providers and governments can take advantage of GBG’s products that include IPification’s technology to enhance the flow during user registration, login experience and transaction verification, to achieve higher user retention, activity and loyalty. IPification also offers maximum protection against fraudulent activities, especially the ones related to device change and SIM swap attacks.

About Benefit Vantage Limited & IPification

Benefit Vantage Limited (BVL) is a leading provider of cybersecurity and data backup solutions globally. BVL and its group of companies are incorporated in Switzerland, Serbia and Hong Kong, where they represent big brands like F-Secure and Acronis and develop its own solutions.

BVL’s flagship product is IPification, based on close partnerships with mobile operators to offer seamless authentication and fraud protection against device change and SIM swap attacks. IPification enables mobile applications and service providers to offer their users authentication that is secure, protects their privacy, and enables a smooth user experience.

For more information about IPification, please visit www.ipification.com

About GBG

GBG offers a series of solutions that help organizations quickly validate and verify the identity and location of their customers, and fight fraud.

Through our fundamental belief that the digital economy relies on everyone having access to data they can trust, GBG enables companies and governments to fight fraud and cybercrime, to improve the customer experience and help to protect the more vulnerable people in our society.

Headquartered in the UK and with 1,000 team members across 16 countries, GBG has some of the world's biggest organisations as its customers, from established brands like HSBC, Zurich Insurance, LEGO and Lufthansa, to disruptive newcomers such as Plus500.

Find out more about how we use identity data intelligently at www.gbgplc.com



