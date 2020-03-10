BCI To Release 100 New Sales Training E-Learning Courses in 2020

Responding to growing travel restrictions, Baker Communications announced the conversion of their Top 100 sales courses in the next 5 months.

Quotas don’t go away. We need to support our sellers in their efforts to react to a shrinking market.” — Walter Rogers

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a result of mounting pressure to constrain travel, BCI is committing to releasing 100 new e-learning courses for sales reps. This BCI Supplemental E-Learning Series will augment the training that still has to happen for sellers to maintain their quota performance.These titles will supplement the previously released e-learning courses which include the following, more extensive titles:• Customer Outcome Selling;• Win-Win Negotiations;• Exceptional Presentations; and• Pathways to Growth.Titles in this new series will span both seller and sales management roles. Sample titles include:• Proposal Writing• Leadership and Influence• Emotional Intelligence• Conflict Resolution• Crisis Management• Handling Difficult Customers• Overcoming Sales Objections• Managing Workplace Anxiety• Prospecting and Lead Generation• Stress Management• Telephone EtiquetteAdditional courses available include a broader range of course content, that can be used in many parts of the organization, as well as to pinpoint skill gaps. These titles include:• Assertiveness and Self-Confidence• Budgets and Financial Reports• Business Acumen• Business Ethics• Business Succession Planning• Business Writing• Call Center Training• Change Management• Coaching and Mentoring• Coaching Salespeople• Communication Strategies• Contract Management• Creative Problem Solving• Critical Thinking• Customer Service• Developing Creativity• Employee Motivation• Employee Onboarding• Employee Recruitment• Goal Setting and Getting Things Done• Interpersonal Skills• Lean Process and Six Sigma• Millennial Onboarding• Networking Outside the Company• Organizational Skills• Performance Management• Project Management• Supervising Others• Taking Initiative• Teamwork and Team Building• Train-the-Trainer• Women in LeadershipAll these courses have been taught to a wide range of clients over BCI’s 40-year history. Now they are being made available as self-paced e-learning courses to better pinpoint competencies where gaps are occurring in a seller or sales team.According to Joe DiDonato, BCI’s Chief of Staff, “We are continually striving to use Big Data to rapidly diagnose problem areas for both new and existing sellers. This effort is an acceleration of that process - when our customers need it most.” DiDonato pointed to an article entitled “ How to Master Data-Driven Sales Training ” that explains the process of identifying and filling competency gaps.BCI’s CEO, Walter Rogers said, “While most companies are constraining their expenditures, we believe that the current crisis provides an opportunity to gain entry into new markets.” He went on to say, “Quotas don’t go away. We need to support the sellers in their efforts to react to a shrinking market.”For more information, please visit www.BCICorp.com for more information, or call BCI at 877-253-8506.ABOUT BAKER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (BCI)As one of America's most established corporate training companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach maximum performance since 1979. Globally recognized companies and government agencies, including ExxonMobil, Amazon, SAP and Ingersoll Rand depend on BCI to equip their employees with skills to increase market share and produce immediate results. Baker creates and delivers customized targeted practice-driven pathways that produce rapid, measurable results. Baker Communications' solutions have been utilized and delivered worldwide, throughout Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.BCI offers a full range of options for learners. These options include our proprietary and custom workshops, as well as a full line of technology that provides advanced insights into each seller, a Sales Mastery online video library, voice and ambient computing learning technologies, and other new learning reinforcement applications under development. Visit http://www.BCICorp.com

