Cinergy Tulsa Launches Axe Throwing

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tulsa’s entertainment landscape is expanding dramatically with Cinergy Entertainment Group, a leader in family entertainment, now offering Axe Throwing to its array of offerings at its South Tulsa location.“At Cinergy, our goal is to provide a wide variety of entertainment options combined with exceptional dining and service to bring a memorable experience to all of our guests,” said Traci Hoey, Vice President of Marketing. “Axe throwing is an opportunity for friends or corporate groups to come together for a fun evening or team-building event along with our full-service food and beverage menu”.Axe Throwing complements the other entertainment options at the 71st and Memorial location including state-of-the-art bowling featuring HyperBowl, Hologate virtual arena, 5 escape rooms, expanded video game floor, first-run movie theater with heated luxury reclining seats, and coming next month, new Omni Arena VR experience.At Cinergy Axe Throwing, groups are paired with trained “Axeperts” to guide guests to a safe and fun experience. Guests can enjoy the thrill of the axe wield and hitting a bull's-eye or challenge themselves with a variety of games such as tic-tac-toe, up the river, timber, and blackjack. Axe Throwing is open to guests ages 11 and up. For more information or to book an axe throwing lane, visit www.Cinergy.com About Cinergy EntertainmentAs an Inc 5000 recipient, Dallas, Texas-based Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc. is a visionary industry innovator and regional operator of five luxury cinema entertainment centers in Texas and Oklahoma with 51 screens, 44 lanes of bowling and 6 new axe throwing lanes. The company, which was recently named 2019 Top FEC of the World by IAAPA, has additional locations under development across the country. All Cinergy centers feature recline and dine cinemas serving alcoholic beverages and a menu of chef-inspired American favorites. In addition to upscale cinema amenities, all Cinergy locations feature a unique selection of interactive games and a variety of other amenities, including bowling, laser tag, escape rooms, Hologate VR, Triotech Dark Ride, Sky Walker, an elevated ropes course with zip lines and axe throwing lanes.Cinergy is privately held by the Benson family. For more information, visit Cinergy at www.Cinergy.com



