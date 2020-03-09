Adroit Infosystems Announces Office Move to Accommodate Accelerated Growth

Adroit's New Office eHospital Main Screen

New Development Center Facility Reinforces Commitment To World-Class Healthcare IT Solutions

New, larger office represents a significant milestone for our fast-growing healthcare software company” — Manoj Verma

SALT LAKE CITY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adroit Infosystems Inc, a leading healthcare software company, is excited to announce today a major office move to a larger facility in NOIDA, India.The new office space is nearly three times larger than the previous space, providing Adroit staff with more expansive accommodations to pursue rapid growth.“We are excited to relocate to our new, larger office,” commented Manoj Verma, Founder and CEO. “This move represents a significant milestone for our fast-growing healthcare software company. The new office space enables us to hire additional talent to help us develop and enhance our suite of world-class software products, along with support, and service to our global clients. The additional space will also help drive innovation and offer us the opportunity to further expand into additional global markets.”The new space reflects Adroit’s commitment to developing an exceptional workplace culture fit to build the healthcare IT solutions of the future. Adroit completed the move successfully last week without disruptions.“The team is thrilled in the new office,” said Koushik Rewani, Adroit India Incharge. “We now have many discussion rooms and conference rooms available where employees can collaborate, brainstorm, meet with an internal team, consult with customers, and engage in robust dialogue with partners in a quiet setting.”About Adroit InfosystemsAdroit Infosystems is a leading healthcare software company with headquarters in South Jordan, Utah, USA., Adroit has a state-of-the-art development center in NOIDA, India. Its product portfolio includes electronic health software products eHospital, eClinic, ePharmacy, eLaboratory, and eRadiology Systems. Over 50 Healthcare Facilities in 12 Countries across 4 Continents trust Adroit’s software products. The product suite is currently available in English, French, and Spanish.Adroit’s support services help clients who use their services and products such as eHospital Systems - the Hospital Management System , the eClinic Systems - the Clinic Practice Management System , and EHR Software in rendering fullest satisfaction to their customers with multichannel and round-the-clock support.



