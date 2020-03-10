CloudChomp Announces Partnership with RiverMeadow to Accelerate Customers’ Migrations to AWS

CloudChomp announces RiverMeadow Software® Inc. as a new addition to their new C3 Partner Program which will accelerate onboarding to Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Together, we can now compress the time required for pre-migration assessments and the migration of workloads.” — David Pulaski

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudChomp, Inc. , a leader in AWS cloud migration planning and discovery tools and Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announces RiverMeadow Software® Inc. as a new addition to their new C3 Partner Program which will accelerate onboarding to Amazon Web Services (AWS). The partnership will allow tighter integration and coordination between CloudChomp’s proprietary platform and RiverMeadow’s Migration Platform and Services, providing customers all of the tools they need to start and finish their AWS Cloud journey, from calculating AWS TCO and building a cost-saving migration plan to automating their migration and moving their workloads to AWS, all with a few clicks of a button and within days instead of weeks or months. The integration between CloudChomp and RiverMeadow’s tools coupled with RiverMeadow’s services helps close the gap between pre-migration assessments and migration actions while lowering the friction, labor and cost of migration projects.As a leader in migration planning and discovery tools, CloudChomp provides customers the ability to make data driven decisions using live utilization data based on actual and precise information. CloudChomp’s CC Analyzer simplifies and automates discovery and TCO-based analysis, providing highly accurate projected savings as well as potential migration paths based on the level of complexity and estimated cost of their migration. Additionally, CC Analyzer offers an in-app license manager for SQL and Windows licenses to assist with license migration planning, as well as application discovery, dependency mapping and a statement of work calculator. On average, CC Analyzer is able to show their customers a 41% savings over traditional lift and shift strategies.RiverMeadow offers a full suite of Migration Services (Discovery & Assessment, Architectural & Advisory, Migration Execution, Post Migration Stack Transformation, Post Migration Validation) and Product Platform Capability that enable enterprises to reduce the time, cost and risk associated with moving physical, virtual and cloud-based workloads into and between public and private clouds. RiverMeadow’s team of highly experienced Cloud Migration Experts coupled with our advanced Platform capability (automated OS upgrade, IaaS to PaaS, VDi migration automation) will transition customers to the cloud at a fraction of the cost of other service providers.According to Jim Jordan, President and CEO at RiverMeadow, “Customers are demanding tighter automation and integration between discovery products and migration products as well as world class migration service capability, as discussed in our recent blog post . Together with CloudChomp’s feature-rich platform, our combination of offerings will enable customers to transition to the cloud faster and more cost effectively than ever before. We are excited to launch this partnership and joint go-to-market activity which we believe will deliver unrivalled cloud onboarding benefits for our customers.”Speaking of the partnership, David Pulaski, CEO at CloudChomp said, “With RiverMeadow as a new addition to our C3 partner program, we will be able to help customers actualize their migration outcomes faster and more efficiently than using manual, time consuming migration processes. Together, we can now compress the time required for pre-migration assessments and the migration of workloads. The benefit to the customer will be reduction in time and cost associated with migration (migrating?) workloads to AWS”About CloudChomp, Inc.CloudChomp, Inc. is a cloud migration tools company, helping organizations take a bite out of 21st Century Computing and IT Costs, turning bits and bytes into dollars and cents. It was founded with the explicit mission of accelerating right-sized migration to Amazon Web Services and eliminating the waste associated with manual and expensive assessment processes. The platform is built on and highly optimized for Amazon Web Services. The company is founded by two veteran software executives who have built and created exits for four other software companies. For more information, visit www.cloudchomp.com or connect with CloudChomp on LinkedIn or Twitter.About RiverMeadow Software Inc.RiverMeadow provides a broad range of Multi-Cloud Migration Services and Product capability that will dramatically reduce the time, cost and risk associated with moving physical, virtual and cloud-based workloads into and between public or private clouds. From Discovery and Assessment Services through Cloud Migration execution and automation, RiverMeadow accelerates your journey to the cloud with minimal disruption to your day-to-day operations, ensuring a successful outcome regardless of scale or complexity. To find out more about how you can join RiverMeadow’s fast-growing network of global partners and customers and accelerate your journey to cloud with total confidence visit www.rivermeadow.com RiverMeadow Press Contact: Emma Tompkins; emma@rivermeadow.com; phone: +44 (0)7949 278 497

Introduction to CloudChomp



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.