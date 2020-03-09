Charis Bible College’s Men’s Advance 2020 shifts to a livestream-only event over local concerns surrounding Covid-19

Super Bowl Coach Dungy and Sportscaster Brown Return to Men's Advance

WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former NFL coach Tony Dungy and sportscaster James “JB” Brown will still speak March 12-14 at Charis Bible College’s Men’s Advance, but only by livestream.

College representatives made the decision in order to comply with requests from Teller County health officials regarding large gathering.

The event anticipating more than 1,000 outside registrants, not including male students and staff, traditionally draws men from over 30 of 50 US states. The two-and-a-half-day conference was originally scheduled to be held in Charis Bible College’s 3,165-seat auditorium, which first opened in November of 2018. This annual event is free and open to the public.

For more information on the event schedule, go to charismensadvance.com. To watch the event live, go to awmi.net/live at the scheduled times.

About Charis Bible College

Charis Bible College was started by Andrew Wommack to train disciples for the work of the ministry. His vision is to change the body of Christ’s perception of God by preparing and sending leaders to proclaim the truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the world. Charis Bible College is headquartered in Woodland Park, Colorado, and has dozens of campuses around the world. Find Charis at charisbiblecollege.org, on Facebook, or on Twitter.



