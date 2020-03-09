Speaker and Author Elaine K. Williams to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEWPORT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millions of people worldwide suffer from depression, anxiety, or addiction and traditional medicine will typically prescribe psychotropic medications to treat symptoms. However, there are other options like holistic therapy, which can be provided in addition to traditional medicine; or, can be utilized as the treatment of choice. Holistic therapy is treatment which aims to treat a client, as a whole, rather than as a being separated into different parts which do not interconnect. Traditional medicine is a compartmentalized approach; whereas, the holistic model views the individual as unique and addresses their mind, body and spirit as inter-connected, while taking social and environmental factors into consideration, also.

Elaine is a national public speaker, consultant, and educator. She has studied holistic therapy since 1992 and is certified in Hypnotherapy, Reiki and Breath Work. She is also the author of the book, The Sacred Work of Grandparents Raising Children.

“My work has always wholeheartedly centered on service to other people and acknowledging the whole person,” says Elaine.“ By focusing on the interconnection between the individual’s mind, body and spirit, I can, together with them, identify the core of the problem and offer options for the person to regain balance and stability in their life. The same has been true for her work with groups and communities, also.”

Elaine began her career as a social worker working with street gangs in Detroit in the late 1960’s. She learned despite their alienation, each member had a strong need for belongingness, which was a vital factor in forming and sustaining gangs. She then moved to New York and worked at the first methadone treatment center, which was followed by a social work position in an all-girls treatment institution for troubled teens who had been court assigned. Again, Elaine realized the disconnect these youth felt from their families and communities.

In the early 1970’s, Elaine worked as a child guidance counselor where parents often identified something was wrong with their child/teen. However, Elaine began to see from her experience working with youth, that the system they belonged to, family, school or community, were often part of the problem. She studied Family Systems Theory with Virginia Satire, an icon in the field, and began to understand one must treat the whole system and not just an individual. This is when Elaine realized the inter-connectedness of everything.

Elaine became very proactive in her work preferring to work with families, groups and communities to solve causes of problems not just the symptoms. When Elaine saw a gap in service, she would offer suggestions and ideas to mitigate the problem. “We are all connected, always in a state of influencing and being influenced. The sooner we realize this the more rapidly we can become more understanding and compassionate to establish healthier relationships with ourselves, each other and our communities.”

In the 1980’s, Elaine moved back with her family to Michigan. She worked with the Visiting Nurse Association of Southeast Michigan as a home care social worker, manager of the social work department and then as the Regional Director for Association’s work in the city of Detroit. It was during this period Elaine re-wrote the regulations governing home health care social work for Health and Human Services, in Washington, D.C. This expanded services to chronically and terminally ill people receiving treatment in their homes. “To be in service is a wonderful opportunity to grow,” says Elaine. “To be able to perpetually shift and grow your talents, allows life changing processes to occur for individuals and communities in need.”

After 20 years with Visiting Nurses, Elaine went into her own business. She became a national trainer and speaker for the Corporation for National and Community Services, Washington, D.C. She trained volunteers who dedicated a year of their life building sustainable programs to mitigate poverty in their communities. She consulted for Habitat for Humanity after Hurricane Katrina helping them rebuild their offices throughout the south and offering support to those impacted by the storm.

In 2006, Elaine became aware of the epidemic of grandparents raising their grandchildren throughout the United States. She recognized the tremendous sacrifices these grandparents made as they parented their grandchildren, and this work became her avocation and part of her life’s mission and passion. Elaine’s book, The Sacred Work of Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, was published in 2011 to raise awareness.

Elaine now works with people in a private practice. People respond to holistic therapy because they are empowered when they realize all the answers are within them. If they have anxiety, the answer to managing/eliminating it dwells within them. Elaine facilitates that self-discovery as a therapist. Her clients are their own healers!

“I’m grateful to take all the wisdom I have gathered over the years and apply it in my practice which is different than traditional therapy,” says Elaine. “Healing is reciprocal and that’s the foundation of my work. Through all my work and life challenges, I have been blessed with the ability to connect the dots and understand life on a micro level and a macro level. Perhaps, my most important self-discovery is how vital my relationship to myself is; and, that is true for each of us.

I strive to invite my clients to open the door to their healing and walk through it despite whatever anxiety or self-doubt they are experiencing. Their first discovery is that they are courageous, they can push past their fear. Ultimately, their gift to themselves is the joy of healing and a new relationship to themselves!

Close Up Radio will feature Elaine K. Williams in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday March 11th at 3 p.m. EST and on Wednesday March 18th at 3 p.m. EST with Jim Masters.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information on our guest please visit http://www.elainekwilliams.com/ and https://www.thisiselaine.com/

Written by: Beatrice Maria Centeno



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.