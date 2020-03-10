LOGICALDOC LAUNCHES FEATURE ALLOWING PREVIEW OF DICOM FILES

Logicaldoc DICOM thumbnail

What LogicalDOC does is to manage medical documents instinctively offering professionals in the health care sector complete facilitation

LogicalDOC has risen strategically to assist global operations with a strong network of empowered associates” — Yoav Amiri

FAIR LAWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newest software update that was just released by LogicalDOC will allow medical files that are in DICOM format to be previewed. It is very hard to know the differences between files that are similar because there was no preview feature. The preview of all medical files that are in DICOM format will now be available starting from LogicalDOC 8.3.

By clicking the link preview from the contextual menu or by getting the preview activated from the side menu, the documents in DICOM format can now be pre-visualized by users starting from this recent updates. With dcm file extension, documents in the DICOM format will be recognized by the LogicalDOC Document Management System. Also, in order to help the user, a lot of other functions has been included to the DICOM preview mode in addition to the preview feature. For one to be able to work better with the documents, functions like angles and areas, brightness adjustment, color filters, measurement of distance, contrast and zooming have been included within the module. That’s not all, they’ve also included functions that are amazing like threshold filters, freehand drawing, sequence animation and guided drawing to the new feature.



Digital Imaging and COmunications in Medicine is what DICOM means. Because a set of files is defined by the international standard that is DICOM, equipment can now be interchanged between different manufactures in the biomedical field. Printing and archiving of information in the biomedical sector and stating guidelines for the visualization of communication is what DICOM does.

It is very hard to think of most especially the radiological sector, without DICOM since they emerged as a digital archiving method, because is well-known that DICOM images is what images of radiological data, known also as radiographs are called. Images that are also in a compressed format using JPEG Lossy, Jpeg Lossless, JPEG etc. which allows global management with printing and reproduction media can now be archived as a result of the superior adaptability of DICOM standard.

THE LOGICALDOC DMS

There are three prominent points that makes the LogicalDOC Document Management System different from others:

• CROSS PLATFORM: Be it MacOS, Windows or Linux, the LogicalDOC DMS was designed in such a way that it can work on a lot of platforms.

• ANYWHERE ANYTIME: You can work anywhere with LogicalDOC Cloud: you can access all your digital documents in an environment that is reliable and secure.

• IT SAVES TIME: You’ll be more productive when your documents are organized and with this you’ll have better collaboration skills, saving you a lot of time and energy.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT LOGICALDOC

As a global software company, LogicalDOC was established in 2006 with the aim of attending to the needs of Enterprise Document Management in getting across a wide range of areas and upward markets globally. Business documents which companies will need on a daily basis are managed with the help of LogicalDOC, and also they work together with companies to search. LogicalDOC is able to use technology to help their clients in making excellent savings every year. LogicalDOC development model relies on modern software engineering laws such as: high performance, commitment to topnotch standards, practices that are business-friendly, and community strength.

Previewing medical files with LogicalDOC



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.