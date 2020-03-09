Our Daily Bread Publishing Releases GOD SEES HER, Follow-Up to Best-selling Devotional Book, GOD HEARS HER

God Sees Her: 365 Devotions for Women by Women (Our Daily Bread Publishing)

God Sees Her: 365 Devotions for Women by Women is a follow-up to the bestselling devotional God Hears Her. Both books are available now wherever books are sold.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, USA, March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our Daily Bread Publishing has released God Sees Her: 365 Devotions for Women by Women, a follow-up to the best-selling devotional book, God Hears Her. Both books are available now wherever books are sold.God Sees Her: 365 Devotions for Women by Women is an all-new beautifully styled gift book, providing that reminds women of God's care for them, both in biblical times and in modern-day life.. The book’s handy size, ribbon marker, and decorative cover make this an ideal gift of encouragement for women of all ages.Taken from the pages of the beloved Our Daily Bread devotional, each entry was specially selected for this collection to reassure each reader that God is with her, God is for her, and God sees her. These personal stories, Scripture passages, and inspirational quotes lift women up and remind them that God is bigger than the trials they face.Our Daily Bread is distributed around the world and is translated into more than 50 languages. Each month millions of readers turn to the pages of this beloved devotional for inspiration, comfort, peace, and hope.Originally released in 2017, God Hears Her has sold over 200,000 copies. It remains in the Top 15 Christian Devotional Books at Amazon, and landed at #3 on Christian Retailing’s Top 20 Books of 2018.For more information, visit www.GodHearsHer.org About Our Daily Bread Ministries: Our Daily Bread Ministries is a nondenominational, nonprofit organization with staff and volunteers in over 37 offices working together to distribute more than 60 million resources in 150 countries. Whether it’s a radio broadcast, podcast, book, mobile app, or website, we provide many ways to help people grow in their relationship with God. For more information, visit www.odb.org



