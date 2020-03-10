DAN MANGAN TO HEADLINE A FREE CONCERT JUNE 25 AT THE TIM HORTONS OTTAWA DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL

Two-time JUNO award-winning musician and songwriter Dan Mangan

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival announced today that two-time JUNO award winning artist Dan Mangan will be coming to the Nation’s Capital to kick off their free concert series on the Rideau Carleton Casino Hillside Stage in the natural setting of beautiful Mooney’s Bay Park.

Dan Mangan’s music has won the hearts of music lovers around the world. Exploring earnest lyrics with a diversity ranging from intricate, full-bodied arrangements to indie-rock and intimate acoustic melodies, he captivates audiences with his unique and powerful sound.

“We are thrilled to have Dan Mangan joining us at this summer's festival” says Antony Cooper, the festival's artistic director. “It’s been five years since Dan last graced our stage and there’s no better way to spend a hot summer night at the beach than to gather with friends and enjoy a free outdoor concert with one of Canada’s absolute best!”

Today’s announcement is the first of many exciting upcoming announcements for the 28th annual festivities.

ABOUT: TIM HORTONS OTTAWA DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL

The festival features exhilarating non-stop racing featuring 5,000 competitors in community, corporate, and competitive divisions!

Free concerts will take place at beautiful Mooney’s Bay Park each evening of the festival, on the Rideau Carleton Casino Hillside Stage from June 25-28, 2020

Attendees can enjoy the free all age shows in addition to a variety of activities including Success Lion Dance, Indigenous Experience: Drums and First Nations Dancers, RCAF Pipes and Drums, volleyball, tai chi, and so much more including a massive playground for the young and young at heart.

…

For more information visit dragonboat.net



