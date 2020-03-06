OCT Clinical Begins Enrollment for Phase III Ophthalmology Study

OCT Clinical is a leading European CRO headquartered in Russia.

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA, March 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- OCT Clinical , a leading European CRO headquartered in Russia, today announced it will conduct an ophthalmology study in collaboration with a Europe-based biopharmaceutical company.The multicenter, randomized, double-blind, investigator-masked, placebo-controlled phase III study will run in two parallel groups. The primary goal is to evaluate the efficacy of the study medicine against that of the active competitor. The recruitment target for the study is 400 male and female patients aged 18 to 65 with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.“We are happy to provide our input with additional countries in order to assure that study enrollment is strictly completed within planned timelines,” said Gatis Klaucans, Senior Project Manager and Head of OCT Clinical’s Office in Latvia. “We are enjoying the challenge and useful experience that we are gaining while working on the same project in five very different countries, which are in different phases of the study.”Within this project OCT Clinical is responsible for running the study in Bulgaria, Latvia, Georgia, Ukraine and Russia, and is now actively enrolling patients. In addition to enrollment, OCT Clinical is responsible for a wide scope of services including site management, monitoring, regulatory, drug import and logistics in the five Eastern European countries.About OCT ClinicalOCT Clinical is the leading CRO in Russia, with operations in Central and Eastern Europe and the CIS region. With a team of over 200 professionals, the company provides a full range of high-quality clinical research services for phase I-IV and BE studies. With strong local expertise and focus on quality, OCT ensures seamless clinical trial conduct and drug registration on time and within budget. OCT’s experienced team delivers both standalone services such as medical writing, consultancy, project management/monitoring, data management/biostatistics and turnkey service for clinical development. Since 2005, OCT Clinical Trials has worked on over 300 full-service and functional service projects in more than 20 therapeutic areas. Learn more at www.OCT-ClinicalTrials.com



