The SafeCare Group Announces the Addition of Tech Guru To It's Board

LEXINGTON, KY, USA, March 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating 10 years in business, The SafeCare Group today announced the appointment of longtime technology executive Naresh Shah, PhD to its Board of Advisors. The company's SafeCare AI artificial intelligence platforms and SafeCareSoft SaaS-based analytics address key healthcare challenges of medical errors, readmissions, redundant care and utilization, infections, and cost.“We are delighted to welcome this seasoned tech executive to The SafeCare Group board," said Yisrael Safeek, MD, MBA, The SafeCare Group President and CEO. "During busy times, Naresh and his company supplemented The SafeCare Group’s workforce capacity with IT consulting, software deployment, and backup and recovery systems. His input on the board will help us as The SafeCare Group continues to grow and achieve our full potential as a healthcare analytics and software powerhouse.”About Naresh ShahDr. Shah is President of TeamLogic IT, Lexington, KY. He is a University of Kentucky Research Professor Emeritus, and opted for an early retirement from academia in 2012 to provide technology solutions to small and medium sized businesses. Dr. Shah obtained his PhD from The University of Kentucky in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering. He is a Kaseya Certified Administrator – Kaseya Core VSA.About The SafeCare GroupThe SafeCare Group is focused on helping patients by extending our products across their healthcare journey - everything from finding a hospital, writing reviews, and staying connected afterwards. In 2019, The SafeCare Group launched Rate A Hopsital to allow patients to share care experiences, and in 2013, the 100 SafeCare Hospitalsrankings were created to empower healthcare consumers. Since 2016, The SafeCare Group invested heavily into Artificial Intelligence (AI) software. Known as Intelligent Healthcare™ software by leveraging machine learning and deep-learning capabilities, SafeCare AISuite fosters a new generation of AI applications, which are able to sense, reason, act and adapt, to address a range of healthcare challenges in areas such readmissions, medical errors, infections, cost, and outpatient utilization. Since 2014, SafeCareSoftSaaS solutions enable hospitals to take advantage of disruptive healthcare software known as Softwaring Healthcare Excellencethat optimize hospital ratings and regulatory accreditation. The SafeCare Groupwas founded in 2010.For more information about The SafeCare Group, visit www.safecaregroup.com

