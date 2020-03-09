CTrends Announces Third-Party Inspection (3PI) Program

CTrends 3PI

FOOTHILL RANCH, CA, USA, March 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CTrends, a leading global supplier of electronic components and supply chain solutions, announced today that the company has added a third-party inspection (3PI) program to their industry-leading risk mitigation services.

“Controlling quality is crucial for our partners’ electronic components and supply chain solutions,” said Don Baker, Founder and CEO of CTrends. “Our 3PI service allows OEMs, EMS providers, and other distributors to benefit from the precision testing our inspection lab provides, even when they purchase products from other suppliers.”

Components in critical applications must go through detailed testing to ensure authenticity and reliability before use. Nonconforming or counterfeit electronics can expose organizations to liability, malfunctions, system failures and other concerns. With so many misrepresented products in today’s market, a proven and trustworthy supply partner is more important than ever.

“Substandard products in the supply chain cause costly and potentially dangerous problems for manufacturers and distributors alike. The most effective way to mitigate this risk is to have a qualified lab inspect the product,” Baker said. “The DoD’s Defense Logistics Agency and numerous aerospace and defense clients rely on our lab, so we certainly meet that criteria.”

The CTrends lab is staffed by IDEA-ICE-3000 certified inspectors who employ advanced techniques that include microscopy, X-ray, XRF, acid decapsulation, heated solvent testing, and C-SAM. CTrends is AS9120 certified, AS6081 compliant, and a DLA QSLD and QTSL trusted supplier.

CTrends specializes in comprehensive supply chain management to ensure component continuity and authenticity. CTrends’ new third-party inspection program is the latest addition to an industry-leading suite of risk mitigation services that can provide security and support through an entire product life cycle.

About CTrends

CTrends is a global supply chain leader and a trusted supplier of electronic components and technology for a wide variety of industrial needs. Certified by key industry authorities, CTrends is a Qualified Supplier List of Distributors (QSLD) & Qualified Testing Suppliers List (QTSL) trusted supplier of electronic components. CTrends is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified small business that has served aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, defense, medical, and many other markets since 2003.

For more information, please visit ctrends.com/services/control-your-risk/ctrends-3pi



