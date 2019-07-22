CTrends Announces Tariff Mitigation Solution

CTrends is excited to announce their new Tariff Mitigation Solution to help mitigate the current US imposed tariffs on many Chinese manufactured components.

This is a timely extension of our supply chain and sourcing optimization suite. We now identify parts subject to new tariffs, liabilities, and how to avoid costs without impacting timeline or quality.” — Don Baker, CEO at CTrends

FOOTHILL RANCH, CA, USA, July 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CTrends announced today the immediate availability of its new Tariff Mitigation Solution, enabling buyers of electronic components the means to mitigate the effects of the current US imposed tariffs on many Chinese manufactured components.

“This is an especially timely extension of our supply chain and sourcing optimization suite we offer our clients. CTrends has historically performed bill of materials (BOM) analyses to help our clients determine if items on their BOMs were obsolete or allocated. In which case, CTrends developed effective sourcing strategies. We now also offer the means to easily identify parts subject to new tariffs, the related tariff liabilities, and options to avoid the additional costs without sacrificing timelines or quality.”, said Don Baker, CEO at CTrends.

CTrends analyzes BOMs with proprietary software that determines if the components are subject to the tariffs and then recommends strategies for the client to avoid those tariffs. For example, CTrends may identify a certain part number is manufactured both in China (subject to the tariffs) and in another country (not subject to the tariffs) and, based on that, CTrends can recommend its client purchase the version manufactured outside of China. Or, CTrends may identify an alternate part that achieves the same form, fit, and function and is manufactured in a country other than China, allowing its client to consider purchasing the alternate part number to avoid the tariff. Lastly, if the client’s manufacturing is done outside of the US, CTrends can procure and inspect parts of Chinese origin outside of the US before shipping them to the client’s facility, thereby avoiding the US tariff.

“Our Tariff Mitigation Solution provides our clients with comprehensive information regarding tariffs and allows us to recommend cost-effective sourcing strategies. CTrends is more than a distributor; we are a supply chain solutions company. This new service is another example of how we partner with our clients to provide solutions to the wide variety of challenges they face so they can focus on their core competencies, their growth, and their customers.”, said Jason Jowers, President at CTrends.

CTrends is an industry leader in supplying hard-to-find, long lead-time, and obsolete electronic components. CTrends possesses industry-leading quality and provides valuable supply chain solutions such as BOM analysis, vendor managed inventory (VMI), kitting, last time buy (LTB), and inspection services. CTrends is an authorized supplier for the United States DLA (Defense Logistics Agency), is a Boeing Double Gold supplier, and is certified to AS9120, ISO 9001, and ANSI/ESD S20.20.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.