CTrends Announces Distribution Agreement with Efinix

CTrends Supply Chain Specialists - Trion FPGA, efinity, Quantum ASIC

FOOTHILL RANCH, CA, USA, February 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CTrends, a leading global supplier of electronic components, announced today that the company has partnered with original component manufacturer Efinix as a distributor of their products and technologies.

“We’re excited to bring Efinix components to our partners and customers in markets around the world,” said Don Baker, Founder and CEO of CTrends. “With devices that are small package, low power, and price optimized, the versatility of Efinix’s FPGA platform and products will provide our clients with cutting-edge solutions and cost savings for many design and interconnection challenges.”

Leading Efinix’s innovative suite of Field Programmable Gate Array products is the Trion® family of FPGAs. Trion is a flexible programmable platform with efficient architecture that can perform complex processes for mobile, machine vision, robotics, automotive, and surveillance applications.

In November 2019, Efinix rolled out the Trion® T120 FPGAs for high-volume production of cutting-edge products and applications in edge, compute, and acceleration. The T120 features a small, high-density fabric, a hardened DDR memory controller, and hardened MIPI CSI-2 and PHY interfaces.

The Trion family is built on Efinix Quantum™ fabric, which is arranged in a simple block-based format with interspersed columns of RAM and multipliers and designed to be process and fab agnostic. Quantum technology provides more than four times the power-performance-area advantage in comparison to traditional FPGAs, as well as a two-fold power reduction -- the lowest-power solution of any FPGA available.

Efinix’s software suite, Efinity®, is a simple and easy-to-use set of tools that supports multiple product types and allows customers to design their own interface tools to communicate with the programmable fabric. The Efinity® Integrated Development Environment supports all Efinix FPGAs for design entry (RTL), synthesis, place and route (P&R), timing analysis, and bitstream generation.

By partnering with Efinix, CTrends continues to offer industry-leading technologies as the premier supply chain and product life cycle specialists, adding smaller, faster, cheaper, and more energy-efficient FPGAs to their line card.

About CTrends

CTrends is a global supply chain leader and a trusted supplier of electronic components and technology for a wide variety of industrial needs. Certified by key industry authorities and vetted by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), CTrends is a Qualified Supplier List of Distributors (QSLD) & Qualified Testing Suppliers List (QTSL) trusted supplier. CTrends is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified small business that has served aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, defense, medical, and many other markets since 2003.

About Efinix

Efinix®, founded in 2012, is an innovator in programmable product platforms and technologies. The company’s Quantum programmable technology enables advanced programmable silicon products in the ASIC, ASSP, and FPGA segments. Efinix products address the needs of high-volume, low-power, and small form-factor products for applications in custom logic, compute acceleration, and deep learning.



