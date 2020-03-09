OneSimCard Adds Voice and SMS Capability to International eSIM Service

eSIM enabled smartphone eSIM card example

International Voice and SMS capabilities on eSIM allows customers to enjoy significant savings while traveling overseas with their eSIM enabled mobile device.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneSimCard , Inc. today announced the addition of Voice and SMS functionality on its worldwide eSIM roaming service for international travelers. This update enables all OneSimCard international eSIMs with voice calling and SMS messaging to existing eSIM data service. The eSIM is initially available on compatible devices such as iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XS, XS Max, and XR, and the Google Pixel 3a, 3 XL, 4 and 4 XL. Additional devices will be added as compatible devices become commercially available.At launch, the travel eSIM was limited to data access only, but this enhancement makes OneSimCard one of the only International Roaming services to offer voice, SMS & data on eSIM, allowing customers to enjoy significant savings of up to 85% on all three services (voice, SMS and data). Another great feature was added to the eSIM which allows customers to add a local secondary phone number and make and receive calls and send SMS messages from their local number.OneSImCard users also have the advantage of accessing multiple networks in many countries for a more reliable mobile connection. They will also have the ability to use their smartphone as a hotspot enabling multiple devices to enjoy 4G speeds (where available) at no additional charge. Additionally, customers will still be able to use the OneSim VOIP App, available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, for access to OneSimCard’s highly discounted VOIP voice and SMS service.eSIM, or Embedded SIM, is the latest disruption in the mobile connectivity industry for consumer devices and represents a shift from the traditional physical SIM on which most GSM compatible devices depend for connectivity. eSIM technology is expected to fully replace the physical SIM card in mobile devices in the not-too-distant future because eSIM has many benefits. Consumers will save shipping costs and delivery time by simply downloading the eSIM using a QR code. They can easily switch between providers before, and after, travelling without needing to replace the plastic SIM, & they can now have several profiles on their device (e.g. one for work and one for personal use) –turning their device into a dual SIM phone.OneSimCard’s CEO, Alex Filippov, commented, “The launch Voice and SMS on our eSIM solution is a major addition to eSIM, and we expect tremendous adoption in the months and years to come. We are extremely excited about this new functionality for our global travelers.” Mr. Filippov went on to say, “OneSimCard has always stayed on the forefront of technology and we have already seen many customers switching to eSIM. This will allow our users to enjoy the same great service they are used to from our traditional global roaming SIM.”About OneSimCardOneSimCard (onesimcard.com), a division of Belmont Telecom, Inc., is a leading provider of mobile service for international travelers offering low-cost voice, text and data service worldwide. OneSimCard saves travelers 85% on international roaming charges compared to their regular domestic mobile carrier and has been widely acclaimed by mobile industry and travel experts, including those from The New York Times, Washington Post, Boston Globe and PC Magazine.



