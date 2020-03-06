Elite Management Services Launches New Homeowner Portal

Elite Management Services - The Tri State's Leading HOA Management Company

Elite Management Services works to provide a better client experience.

Having a Homeowner Portal seriously revolutionizes the way we offer support to Communities.” — Julie Davison, an Elite Community Manager in Dayton, Ohio

DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Management Services, a community association management company serving Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and West Virginia, has launched a new homeowner web portal. This new portal will allow Elite’s homeowners to view their community’s information and submit requests more quickly.

“My Boards and I are so excited that all homeowners are able to find out their balance, pay online, and submit requests 24/7,” said Julie Davison, an Elite Community Manager in Dayton, Ohio. “Having a Homeowner Portal seriously revolutionizes the way we offer support to Communities.”

Homeowners in communities managed by Elite are now able to view and submit work orders, architectural requests, and violations any time they wish. These requests are delivered directly to Elite’s customer service teams for review and response. The HOA Management industry is ever evolving, and this web portal update is Elite Management Services’ latest step in staying current.

About Elite Management Services

Elite Management Services is a professional property management company that specializes in HOA and condominium association management. Elite has eight office locations that provide Community Management Services in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and West Virginia. For more information about Elite Management Services, please visit www.emspm.com or call (855) 238-8488.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.