American Fidelity’s Margaret Vickers Receives a 2020 Great Place to Work® For All Leadership Award

Margaret Vickers Receives Great Place to Work For All Leadership Award

Margaret excels at empowering her Colleagues.” — Thayla Bohn, SVP of Corporate and Human Resources

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US, March 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Fidelity ’s Margaret Vickers received a 2020 Great Place to Work For All Leadership award from the Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, for her consistent leadership, dedication to developing her team and for connecting diverse people to a common purpose.As assistant vice president of Enterprise Business Solutions, Vickers leads the Company’s mailroom, document services and press and printing operations. In a world where technology is constantly changing, her teams thrive on helping other departments become paperless and have embraced the development of robotics to complete tasks, creating more time for Colleagues to better serve Customers.“Margaret excels at empowering her Colleagues. They understand the huge impact they have on our Company and Customers. The day starts and ends with them, and they are crucial to the Company’s success,” said Thayla Bohn, AF’s senior vice president of Corporate and Human Resources. “Truly believing that has freed them to embrace new technologies and efficiencies to continue being a different opinion to our Customers.”Vickers is one of 60 leaders recognized by Great Place to Work, selected from companies on Fortune’s annual list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, the 100 Best Workplaces for Women, the 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity and the 150 Best Small and Medium Companies to Work For.###About American FidelityAmerican Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1.5 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, auto retail and healthcare industries. More information can be found at americanfidelity.com.American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's 50© top performing life-health insurance companies.American Fidelity is currently recognized as one of the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, as selected by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine.Fortune magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute selected the Company for several other awards, including: Best Workplaces for Millennials, Best Workplaces in Finance and Insurance and Best Workplaces for Diversity.In addition, PEOPLE magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute named American Fidelity one of their 50 Companies That Care. Computerworld selected American Fidelity as one of the Best Places to Work in IT.



