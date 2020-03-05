Dean Dorton Delivers the Future of Finance by Adding Microsoft 365 Business Central to Its Suite of Accounting Software

Dean Dorton, a technology provider for financial management solutions, announces the launch of its partnership with Microsoft 365 Business Central.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dean Dorton, a leading Kentucky-based CPA and consulting firm with offices in North Carolina, is proud to announce its official partnership with Dynamics 365 Business Central. Dean Dorton offers businesses and clients across the nation various accounting solutions, along with high-level ERP software consulting and implementation services.As a current Sage Intacct Premier Partner, a Microsoft Dynamics GP partner, and a partner of various add-on solutions, Dean Dorton is excited to add yet another outstanding tool to its existing list of accounting software options. A partnership with Dynamics 365 Business Central will allow Dean Dorton to expose its customers to even more leading technology and data-driven systems.“Dean Dorton is thrilled to add the Dynamics 365 Business Central product family to our suite of financial system platforms. When you combine the capabilities of Dynamics 365 along with associated technologies like Power BI and Power Platform, the potential is tremendous and gives our long-term Dynamics GP client-base another viable option for joining the cloud revolution,” said Philip Massey, Director of Software Consulting Services at Dean Dorton.The team at Dean Dorton has more than 25 years of experience and knowledge with Dynamics GP. As Microsoft continues to push to the cloud, Dean Dorton wanted an additional, well-defined future offering for both its existing Dynamics GP customers and prospective customers. The addition of Dynamics 365 Business Central will provide businesses a best-of-breed cloud option in the era of digital transformation in accounting.“The expansion of this technology allows Dean Dorton to focus on the entire software ecosystem when it comes to financial management, allowing us to increase business value to customers and offer them a pre-defined path of success to a true cloud solution,” said Massey.About Dean DortonDean Dorton Allen Ford, PLLC (Dean Dorton) provides an integrated suite of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies throughout the region, nationally, and internationally. The firm helps clients strategize, adapt, and change in every stage of business, from startup to growth and proper succession planning. Dean Dorton emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. For more information visit www.deandorton.com



