Green Globe Gold Awarded to Constance Prince Maurice

Green Globe recently awarded Gold status to Constance Prince Maurice in acknowledgement of five consecutive years of certification.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in Mauritius and inspired by Feng Shui principles, Constance Prince Maurice is where style, space and architectural design has created the perfect hotel lifestyle.

Avish Dahoo, Health & Safety Officer at the hotel said, “Constance Prince Maurice is committed to delivering the best of service while keeping the surrounding environment clean and sustainable. The hotel has integrated environmental leadership into everything we do and adopted best practices while complying with regulatory requirements.

“In 2013, an environmental sustainability performance program – Green Globe Certification - was started to strengthen the property’s commitment to the people and prosperity of our region. A number of sustainable practices and green initiatives have been implemented over the past five years, elevating Constance Prince Maurice to Green Globe Gold status, a demonstration of the continuous efforts by all our team members in the transition to becoming an eco-luxury resort. We are all very proud to receive our Gold certification.”

The hotel has a comprehensive sustainability management plan that covers environmental, economic, social and cultural criteria. In accordance with sustainability strategies - energy, water and waste reduction targets are set and monitored. Water conservation is of key importance on the island. Irrigation of the gardens and landscaped areas is carefully managed, and wastewater is not discharged into the ocean waters to avoid pollution.

Mauritius is surrounded by coral reefs which form a lagoon about double its surface area (200 km²). The tropical climate, topography and over a million of years of isolation has resulted in the evolution of diverse species of flora and fauna that include native birds, reptiles, butterflies and fish, and introduced species of migratory birds, freshwater turtles and frogs.

The protection of biodiversity on land as well as corals and marine life is a priority for the hotel. To effectively reduce direct pressures on precious eco-systems that can be caused by tourist activity, Prince Maurice has worked on a number of ecological initiatives to enlighten visitors about the many different animals and plant life that dwell on the island and in surrounding waters. The resort has collaborated with reef conservation groups to develop a lagoon directory. In addition, a large information display board was created and is located near Le Barachois Restaurant to educate guests about island flora and fauna. Le Barachois is the resort’s fine dining establishment that floats over a bountiful barachois, a coastal lagoon partially separated from the sea waters by a sand bar filled with mangrove trees.

Constance Prince Maurice’s Sustainability Plan can be viewed on the website.

