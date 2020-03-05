Green Globe Certifies Three Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives

OBLU Select by Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts at Sangeli

OBLU Helengeli , OZEN by Atmosphere at Maadhoo and OBLU Select at Sangeli have received Green Globe certification.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, a fast growing Indian-Ocean brand operating five resorts in the Maldives, has been committed to sustainability since the first resort launched in 2013.

Now three of the resorts have received Green Globe certification - OBLU Helengeli , OZEN by Atmosphere at Maadhoo and OBLU Select at Sangeli. The certification system was designed specifically for the travel and tourism industry and has been in existence since the early 1990s. It is considered one of the first global operating programs dedicated to the conservation of nature and socio-economic development.

Giri Venkat, Chief Operating Officer and President of Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts said, "As the Maldives is one of the most endangered tourist destinations in the world, environmental conservation and sustainability has always been a key element in our operations and integral to all that we do.

“Since the establishment of Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts in 2013, we have worked to become more and more sustainable. We are thrilled to be part of the Green Globe community, with three resorts currently certified, and the others well on their way. I am very proud of all the resort teams who have worked immensely hard to achieve this certification."

Energy Management

Teams at each property adhere to comprehensive sustainability plans to ensure effective resource management is carried out. Energy, water and waste reduction targets are benchmarked and monitored regularly to minimize environmental impacts. Energy saving technology is utilized at all three resorts - OZEN by Atmosphere at Maadhoo, OBLU Select at Sangeli and OBLU Helengeli..

Solar panels have been installed on the roof tops of staff areas at each property as well as on floating platforms in the sea. OZEN by Atmosphere reported that as from 1st March 2019 to 31st January 2020, the property’s total production of solar energy was 496,851 Kwh, saving 134,284 liters in diesel fuel that resulted in a reduction of CO2 emissions of 354,510 kgs.

Other energy saving measures include the installation of more than 90% of LED lighting at the three properties and setting staff room air conditioning at an optimal temperature further reduces energy usage by 10-15%. Timers are also used to control the running times of swimming pool pumps while outdoor lighting timers are adjusted accordingly to suit seasonal daylight availability. At OBLU Helengeli, energy efficient equipment including inverter AC and variable speed drivers are used.

Water Reduction Strategies

OZEN by Atmosphere and OBLU Select

In efforts to decrease water consumption at both OZEN by Atmosphere and OBLU Select, treated water is reused for irrigation purposes. By doing this, approximately 1,500 KL of fresh water is saved per month, reducing diesel consumption by 3,000 litres per month.

Low flow water taps have also reduced water usage from 6 litres/minute to 3 litres/minute in staff showers, resulting in a drop of 15 KL per day of water. Furthermore, swimming pools are well maintained so that water is only replenished during backwash time.

OBLU Helengeli

To reduce water consumption, OBLU Helengeli utilizes treated water for irrigation purposes saving approximately 900 KL of fresh water per month and decreasing diesel consumption by 1,900 litres per month. Guest rooms have low-flow aerators fitted on vanity faucets 6.6 l/pm or 1.75 g/pm or less and showerhead measurements are currently 9.5 l/pm or 2.5 g/pm or less. Hands-free taps (foot pedals) and low flow faucets are also installed in kitchens.

To minimize the resort’s carbon footprint, new and replacement equipment is eco-friendly, completely free of CFC-based refrigerants. Furthermore, as a safety precaution, point-of-use filters in resort kitchens, restaurants and bars remove harmful toxins and chlorine from the hard water.

Waste Management

OZEN by Atmosphere, OBLU Helengeli and OBLU Select

To combat waste pollution, all three resorts have initiated recycling programs in collaboration with PARLEY. Discarded plastics are transported to PARLEY, recycled and made into new items such as sports shoes and sports apparel. In addition, a compacter currently used to crush and compress tin cans and glass bottles, has reduced waste volume by 25%. This means that now only one Dhoni (boat) trip per month is required to dispose of waste, a reduction in diesel consumption of 200 litres per trip or 2,400 litres of fuel per year.

Furthermore, the resorts are producing drinking water from their very own bottling plant instead of purchasing plastic bottled drinking water for guest use. The average number of plastic bottles consumed by guests has dropped by 550-600 bottles per day, or 16,500 plastic bottles per month. UV filtered drinking water is also provided for staff. All the Atmosphere resorts will continue to phase out bottled water in line with the Maldivian Government’s stand to regulate and control plastic consumption in the region.



About Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts:

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts is a dynamic and fast-growing Indian Ocean Hotels & Resorts group currently based in the Maldives. Atmosphere’s first property, Atmosphere Kanifushi, opened its doors in December 2013. The group opened its second property, OBLU by Atmosphere at Helengeli, in November 2015; followed by their flagship Lifestyle Luxury sub-brand, OZEN by Atmosphere, in July 2016; and then OBLU Select at Sangeli, which opened in July 2018. The newest addition to the portfolio, VARU by Atmosphere, opened in October 2019.

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts offers guest-centric resort experiences through unique Resort Plans, offering guests a range of all-encompassing experiences, with varieties of dining options as well as a number of complimentary amenities and activities that ensure a relaxed, hassle-free holiday experience at each resort, all while staying true to the brand’s core philosophy: ‘The Joy of Giving’.

Up-to-date information and impressions about Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts can also be found on the corresponding Facebook pages: AKM / OBLU / OZEN / OBLU Select / VARU by Atmosphere

About Green Globe Certification

Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com

Contact

Katja Hasselkus

Assistant Vice President PR & Marketing

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts

M: (+49)177 328 7716

E: katja@atmospherehotelsandresorts.com

W: atmospherehotelsandresorts.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.