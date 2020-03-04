Unified Communication Softswitch Used by Carolina Digital Phone Wins 2019 Unified Communications Excellence Award

Carolina Digital Phone, The Very Best VoIP Solution

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolina Digital Phone, a leading hosted VoIP and telecommunications firm based in North Carolina that serves businesses, government agencies, non-profit organizations, and academic institutions nationwide, is proud to announce that the software switch (“softswitch”) it uses to serve customers has won the 2019 Unified Communications Excellence Award presented by TMC’s INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

Carolina Digital Phone’s softswitch is powered by Netsapiens’ proprietary unified communications software platform called SNAPswitch. This leading proprietary solution supports a comprehensive suite of unified communications (UC) services and feature-sets, and intelligently integrates several communication and collaboration applications to improve business processes such as video conferencing, real-time chat, and screen sharing via WebRTC technology.

Commented Nicky Smith, Founder and CEO of Carolina Digital Phone: “We congratulate our valued partner Netsapiens on this well-deserved award and recognition from the cloud communication experts at TMC’s INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine. Ensuring that our customers have access to the latest and best technology, features and tools is a core priority for us. SNAPswitch is an important part of our overall value offering, and we look forward to the ongoing evolution of this powerful, customer-centric UC solution.”

About Carolina Digital Phone

Carolina Digital Phone is a pioneer of hosted phone services, and provides products that improve the capabilities of business, education and government telephony, while reducing their overall cost. The company’s offerings stand out for their excellent value, including very competitive pricing, the industry’s deepest feature set, ease of deployment, and many user-friendly packages – from a full turnkey setup including dial tone and VoIP phones to automated call answering and routing solutions that work with existing landlines, smartphones or digital phone devices. Learn more at https://carolinadigitalphone.com.

Carolina Digital Phone, a brief introduction to our services



