Qspray.com Announces 3rd Annual National Pest Control Industry March Madness NCAA Basketball Pool

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, March 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- There is one very big question that looms in the pest control industry. Who is the best pest controller out there? The answer will be settled this March – in the Qspray.com 3rd Annual Pest Control Industry March Madness Basketball Pool The pool is open to pest, landscape & related industry companies and their employees. The contest is FREE to enter and there are great prizes, in addition to trash-talking your competitors and showing off your superior skills!Beyond bragging rights, prizes include a beautiful insect art trophy for 1st place, Birchmeier Backpack Sprayers and more! And not only are there prizes for 1st-10th place but last place also receives a Birchmeier Backpack Sprayer (and bragging rights!)Qspray would like to thank our sponsor Birchmeier. They make the best backpack built,it is completely rebuildable and with a little care and maintenance will provide many years of profitable service for your company.To learn more about the Pest Control 2020 NCAA Pool Rules and how to enter, visit our website. About Qspray.comQspray.com is a leading provider of all your pest & weed control equipment, including high quality, custom-built power spray rigs. For more information, visit us online at https://www.qspray.com or contact Andrew Greess at 800-675-7485 or andrew@qspray.com.

