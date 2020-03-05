Public Telephone Company Introduces Video Services

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, March 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Public Telephone Company (PTC) announced PTC Video Services to complement its flagship voice platform. It features high-quality, enterprise-compatible, and simple-to-join cloud video meetings. Customers can participate using a desktop or mobile web browser, telephone, or video room system.“We understand that video meetings are more popular than ever, and that organizations are more supportive of employees working from a home office or other places of business,” said John Ashton, VP Marketing & Strategic Partnerships. “Adding face-to-face and content to the communication boosts understanding and productivity.”PTC recognized the importance of making it quick and simple to schedule a meeting, and to then join from a desktop or mobile web browser. They have leveraged WebRTC protocols and a SIP gateway to avoid having to download and/or install any software. Even first-time PTC video subscribers can join a meeting immediately and without delay.The new service also leverages existing video infrastructure. “PTC customers want to connect larger groups of participants to a meeting from a boardroom,” said Ashton. “The PTC Video Service provides unlimited SIP/H.323 connections to ensure customer investments in both older and newer video rooms systems can be utilized. Desktop video telephones will also be able to use PTC Video Service, and that means more productivity at the workstation.”“We’ve been listening to what our partners and customers want in a cloud communications solution,” said PTC CEO Darrell Lopez. “In my discussions with stakeholders, I keep hearing that secure, simple-to-use communication applications that work every time are essential to the speed of business.”Other features of the new PTC Video Service include “Schedule Meeting” buttons for both MS Outlook and Google Calendar, content sharing, recording, chat, participant roster, hand-raising, lock meetings, a directory to dial out to video rooms systems, video device registration, and much more.This announcement is supported by solution partner Pragmatic Conferencing, with whom PTC Video Services was developed.“We are excited about the new partnership with PTC. The people are professional and obsessed with providing the best customer experience, innovation and value” said Michael Robertson, SVP Sales and Global Channels at Pragmatic Conferencing.For more information about PTC Video Services visit ptcvideo.com or 800-549-5571For more information about Pragmatic Conferencing services email michael.roberston@thinkpragmatic.com



