Pragmatic releases RP1.VC, a new comprehensive suite of cloud conferencing products

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Pragmatic Conferencing announced the launch of RP1.VC, its cloud-based suite of video conferencing and streaming products. The fully cloud based suite requires absolutely no software and features Pragmatic’s flagship video platform RP1Cloud, as well as live-streaming service RP1TV and new addition RP1Rooms.Pragmatic has been developing cloud video solutions since 2015 when it launched RP1Cloud with partner Polycom (now known as Poly). This latest release comes as more cloud conferencing service providers move toward a unified communications suite model.Pragmatic’s enhanced product suite is available immediately. Learn more on the new product website found at www.rp1.vc Increase room system usability and security with RP1RoomsThe brand new RP1Rooms product allows customers to register their standards-based video endpoints to a service that provides simpler dialing capabilities and enhanced connection reliability, without any additional hardware, and absolutely no software. “RP1Rooms is the most secure and reliable way to guarantee that your calls work every time. It greatly simplifies the meeting process with a number of intuitive join options,” says James Baskin, CEO of Pragmatic. “Any room system registered to the service can be reached from the customer portal directory or dialed directly for simple room to room calling.”Additional features unlocked by RP1Rooms registration include receiving 100% secure inbound calls, customizable video addresses for endpoints, dial-out pre-sets, and fool-proof content sharing. The entire experience can be controlled from the room system itself, or via the RP1.VC customer portal.The portal provides a simple means of recording and managing a meeting in-progress. Access to the portal is included with the RP1Rooms license, and also includes access to meeting controls for RP1Cloud and RP1TV.Use legacy equipment to live-stream meetings, townhallsThe recently released RP1TV provides customers the ability to stream TV production-quality live meetings to a webpage of their choosing via embed code. Customers use the service for interactive townhalls, shareholder meetings, and in some jurisdictions, important public-facing court proceedings.“We’re excited to provide a simple way for customers to stream to the people they want to reach. This is a cost-effective alternative to the high production costs previously associated with streaming live events,” says Michael Robertson, SVP Sales and Global Channels. “Gone are the days where you had to rent a camera and crew to film and manage the broadcast. This brings everything in-house in a simple and inexpensive way, while maintaining high-quality audio and video.”Live-streamed meetings can also be recorded and accessed through the RP1.VC portal.Available immediately for the Partner CommunityPragmatic has a channel-first distribution model for all cloud video services, including the newly launched RP1Rooms. “It’s important that we keep innovating for our partners,” says Robertson. “The cloud video and unified conferencing spaces are evolving rapidly, and we want to make sure we remain ahead of the curve. Our partners can be confident when positioning the RP1.VC products versus any other major player, especially when it comes to quality, simplicity and security.”Pragmatic has a number of exciting new product releases throughout the summer, including products to enable tighter integration with Microsoft workflows, and a WebRTC browser meeting experience for RP1Cloud users.Partners or interested parties are encouraged to contact Michael Robertson for details. He can be reached at 416.716.9500 or michael.robertson@thinkpragmatic.com.About PragmaticPragmatic was founded in 2007 to bring new collaboration solutions to the global business market. Over the last 12 years, we've built a diverse customer base comprised of thousands of businesses representing all sizes and vertical markets. Operating as a facilities-based conferencing services provider, we pride ourselves on innovation and a commitment to customer satisfaction unparalleled in the collaboration space.Pragmatic developed the RP1.VC suite in partnership with Polycom, and these are the only Global Polycom-Powered Video as a Service (VaaS) solutions available in the market today. Focused on world class video quality, the RP1.VC suite provides customers everything they need to virtualize their conferencing infrastructure and host video meetings for participants joining from any device. Visit www.rp1.vc or connect with us on Twitter



