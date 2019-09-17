Pragmatic Conferencing cloud platform goes software-free

Pragmatic builds on the usability and security of their flagship cloud conferencing platform, RP1Cloud.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Pragmatic announced that its flagship cloud conferencing platform, RP1Cloud, is going software free. Meeting participants joining an RP1Cloud meeting will not be required to download or install anything, regardless of the device they join from.“The biggest development here is for the RP1Cloud browser experience,” explained Mark Ruberry, VP Engineering. “We have leveraged the benefits and increased compatibility of WebRTC to make our browser meeting experience download- and software-free. No plug-ins or applications beyond a web browser are necessary. Even first-time RP1Cloud users can join a meeting immediately and without delay.”This new browser experience is accomplished by leveraging a unique approach to WebRTC. RP1Cloud provides the underlying high-quality video bridging, and now uses a custom-developed WebRTC client to connect participants to the meeting, all within the user’s browser. This method is used instead of the traditional way of relying on a mesh network, whereby each user is redistributing their audio and video to one another, which has several limits, including smaller meeting size. "The RP1Cloud platform provides the bridging – connecting disparate devices like room systems and browsers – and then we use WebRTC to display the virtual meeting room in-browser with the highest quality video and audio,” said Ruberry.Going download-free also provides security benefits for holding in-browser meetings. Without installed software, the RP1Cloud browser experience reduces the vulnerabilities inherent in running apps that connect devices to the internet. "This release is timely given the recent security issues seen in platforms that require a plug-in or installed software, effectively creating a mini-server on your computer. Security can be compromised by unknown entities gaining unauthorized access to your device’s camera and microphone” said Michael Robertson, VP Sales and Global Channels.“We’ve been listening to what our partners and customers want in a cloud conferencing solution,” said Pragmatic CEO James Baskin. “In my discussions with stakeholders, I keep hearing that security and ease of use are primary concerns when evaluating these platforms. Our experience takes place entirely on our bridges and in-browser. It’s quicker, easier, and much more secure.”Other features of the RP1Cloud browser interface include content sharing, recording, chat, a roster, hand-raising, and more. These complement the meeting controls that chairpersons have as part of the user portal, which is also entirely online and accessible via browser or mobile.This announcement follow Pragmatic’s recent release of RP1Rooms, another software-free solution that allows customers to register and manage endpoints via the same online portal. “We’re committed to remaining download-free for the sake of simplicity, security and privacy,” Baskin said.For more information on RP1Cloud and the RP1.VC suite of conferencing services (including RP1Rooms), visit rp1.vc or contact Pragmatic at customer.success@thinkpragmatic.com.About PragmaticPragmatic was founded in 2007 to bring new collaboration solutions to the global business market. Over the last decade, they have built a diverse customer base comprised of thousands of businesses representing all sizes and vertical markets. Operating as a facilities-based conferencing services provider, they take pride in their innovation, and a commitment to customer satisfaction unparalleled in the collaboration space.Pragmatic developed RP1Cloud in partnership with Poly, as the only Global Poly Powered Video as a Service (VaaS) solution available in the market today.



