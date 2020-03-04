Cornerstone Solutions Announces Three Campaigns on March 17 Florida Presidential Preference Ballot

Cornerstone Solutions

Cornerstone Solutions selected to lead political campaigns for Commissioner Lambert; Commissioner Bathurst; and City of WPB for Parks Bond Referendum

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cornerstone Solutions, a full-service public affairs and political consulting firm providing communications services, issue management and community relations, announces three campaigns on the March 17, 2020 ballot including, Commissioner Christina Lambert of West Palm Beach; Commissioner Bill Bathurst of Delray Beach; and West Palm Beach Parks Bond Referendum. The elections are during the same time when voters across Florida will be selecting candidates during the Presidential Preference Primary, ensuring a high voter participation.

The City of West Palm Beach selected Cornerstone Solutions to lead their efforts for a Parks Bond renewal because of their extensive background and expertise in running ballot initiatives campaigns. If approved, the issuance of general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $30 million would facilitate widespread improvements and renovations to the City’s many parks, open spaces, nature trails, community amenities and playgrounds. These include new playgrounds, walking and exercise trails, outdoor fitness equipment, athletic spaces, increased lighting, shade structures, safety upgrades, community center improvements and ADA accessibility improvements that are part of the Parks Master Plan.

Cornerstone Solutions is a nationally recognized political consulting firm dedicated to creating winning results and elections. Led by renowned political strategist, Rick Asnani, Cornerstone Solutions has spearheaded the most notable candidate campaigns across Florida and ballot initiatives around the country. In business for 15 years, with over 75 years of combined experience working across 37 states in the country, Cornerstone Solutions continues to lead its candidates to victory each year with a high success rate in the state.

Additionally, Cornerstone Solutions received several Campaign & Elections 2020 Reed Awards for ‘Best Online Video Series,’ ‘Best Radio Ad for Mayoral Campaign’ and ‘Best Live Phone Call for Mayoral Campaign’ for its local political candidate campaigns. Cornerstone Solutions was selected as the best in the nation out of all campaign entries created and submitted in 2019 across the United States by other top-level firms and campaigns.

“As the trusted political consulting firm in Florida, we continue to express our gratitude as we are selected to lead Florida’s candidates and ballot issues in some of the most complicated and competitive races on the ballot,” said Asnani. “Our team goes through extensive training and is a group of highly skilled professionals. Cornerstone is creating some of the most groundbreaking campaign materials, utilizing new technology and sophisticated targeting this upcoming election period to help our clients achieve success. We look forward to continuing to add clients to our winner’s roster.”

To learn more about Cornerstone Solutions, please visit: https://www.csteam360.com/.

About Cornerstone Solutions

Cornerstone Solutions is a full-service political consulting and strategic communications firm that delivers smart solutions and proven results for political, corporate, issue-oriented and trade association clients nationwide. The company specializes in executive elections for candidates running statewide down to local elections and especially those in mayoral and constitutional offices like sheriffs, commissioners or governor races. With over 75 years of combined experience, the Cornerstone team generates successful campaigns, grassroots initiatives, lobbying programs, and community relations approaches, earning the firm national awards and honors. For more information visit https://www.csteam360.com/.



