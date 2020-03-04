Get your tickets for one of the most loved NOAS fundraisers of the year

WARREN, OH, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- NOAS (Northeast Ohio Adoption Services) and Event Chairs, Peter and Kelly Verostko, will host “An Evening with Dominic Tocco & Brotherhood: Celebrating Families and Children,” on Saturday March 28th from 6:00 to 10:00 pm at The Lake Club in Poland.The evening is sure to be full of great fun, and includes a cocktail hour, plated dinner, photo booth, Stock The Bar Liquor Pull, chance and live auctions, music, dancing, and much more! Ken Carmen of 92.3 The Fan will emcee the event, and Dominic Tocco & Brotherhood will play the most memorable oldies, to the hottest dance songs. You won’t want to miss the Komara Jewelers $5,000 giveaway! Take a chance to win a $2,500 gift card or a diamond necklace valued at $2,500 from one of the Valley’s most beloved jewelers!Tickets are $100 per person. Sponsorships are also available for purchase.NOAS is a private non-profit agency that has placed over 1,300 children in loving adoptive homes for over 40 years, without charging fees to families. The agency also provides other supportive services, such as the IGNITE mentoring program, which matches current and former foster youth with healthy adult connections, and a monthly support group for foster and adoptive parents. All proceeds from the upcoming event will allow NOAS to continue working towards lifelong permanency for children, teens, and emancipated foster youth by recruiting/training families and offering specialized programs.Visit noas.com to purchase your tickets. Please direct sponsorship and ticket questions to Kathy Evans330-856-5582 ext. 110, or email kevans@noas.com.For more information about foster care and adoption, please call NOAS at 800-686-6627 ext. 126 or visit www.noas.com



