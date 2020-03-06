CORONAVIRUS EXPOSURE TIME LINE CAN BE ESTABLISHED WITH FAST-PASS®
Coronavirus poses a high risk of someone who has contracted the disease, identifying and tying individuals to a timeline is critical for rapid containment.
SISCO CEO Anthony Zagami explains: “Since the Coronavirus poses such a high risk of someone who has contracted the disease, identifying and tying individuals to a timeline is critical for rapid containment. Staff and hospital personnel can be accounted for but visitors, contractors and vendors are potentiality at risk. Fast-Pass® would close the gap and provide the hospital and CDC with an investigative tool to mitigate the risk of the disease spreading further.” The Coronavirus could be a severe threat to the American Public, if not contained rapidly poses a “Clear and Present Danger”.
The Fast-Pass® system, in operation in hundreds of Hospitals, Schools and Commercial Enterprises throughout the United States providing staff with a front-line tool to identify visitors and a deterrent to discourage individuals who gain entry with ill intentions.
About SISCO
SISCO is the leading provider of Identity Management Solutions for the Healthcare industry, Maritime, Education, Corporations, Government and Law Enforcement Agencies. SISCO provides the most superior solution available today as well as expert installation, comprehensive training and unsurpassed customer service which in turn, provides its customers with front line protection for safer working environments. Please visit www.siscocorp.com or www.FastPass7.com
# # #
Anthony Zagami
Security Identification Systems Corporation
+1 561-691-0050
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.