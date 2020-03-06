CORONAVIRUS EXPOSURE TIME LINE CAN BE ESTABLISHED WITH FAST-PASS®

Fast-Pass Enrollment station

Coronavirus poses a high risk of someone who has contracted the disease, identifying and tying individuals to a timeline is critical for rapid containment.

Isolation and containment is the only way to prevent the spread of the virus until a cure or vaccine is developed. Identification and and time line is an effective tool to mitigate spreading.” — John Gorbecki, CEO ABW Motors, Waterbury Ct.

WEST PALM BEACH , FLORIDA, USA, March 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Palm Beach, Florida – March 5, 2020– Amid growing fears about the disease, one visitor identification software solution eases concern around the potential spread of the virus in a hospital or commercial environment. The Fast-PassVisitor Management System manufactured by Security Identification Systems Corporation (SISCO) will keep track of people visiting patients, vendors or contractors in hospitals or other commercial enterprises where people log in. The system will capture their contact information, photograph, time, date and location visited. In the event there was exposure visitors could immediately be identified and dated back to a specific timeline minimizing the risk to others. The result would reduce investigative time identifying individuals that visited, have or have not been exposed. The system provides positive identification (photograph) and contact information for health care authorities. This seems to be the most problematic issue in identifying individuals that have potentially come in contact with the Coronavirus SISCO CEO Anthony Zagami explains: “Since the Coronavirus poses such a high risk of someone who has contracted the disease, identifying and tying individuals to a timeline is critical for rapid containment. Staff and hospital personnel can be accounted for but visitors, contractors and vendors are potentiality at risk. Fast-Passwould close the gap and provide the hospital and CDC with an investigative tool to mitigate the risk of the disease spreading further.” The Coronavirus could be a severe threat to the American Public, if not contained rapidly poses a “ Clear and Present Danger ”.The Fast-Passsystem, in operation in hundreds of Hospitals, Schools and Commercial Enterprises throughout the United States providing staff with a front-line tool to identify visitors and a deterrent to discourage individuals who gain entry with ill intentions.About SISCOSISCO is the leading provider of Identity Management Solutions for the Healthcare industry, Maritime, Education, Corporations, Government and Law Enforcement Agencies. SISCO provides the most superior solution available today as well as expert installation, comprehensive training and unsurpassed customer service which in turn, provides its customers with front line protection for safer working environments. Please visit www.siscocorp.com or www.FastPass7.com # # #



