PHOENIX, OREGON OPENS IN SELECT CITIES MARCH 20TH

Phoenix, Oregon James Le Gros stars as Bobby in Phoenix, Oregon

NEW FILM ABOUT FRIENDSHIPS, PIZZA, BOWLING AND MIDLIFE CRISIS HOPES TO KNOCK DOWN ALL THE PINS WITH MOVIEGOERS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix, Oregon isn’t just the name of a small town in the Pacific Northwest. It’s also the title of a touching new film comedy that examines midlife reinvention and the redeeming power of friendship. Plus, pizza, bowling and comic book art; what else is there?Defying their shared murky midlife haze, Bobby, a bartender and aspiring graphic novelist played by James Le Gros (Drugstore Cowboy, Living In Oblivion and co-star of the new Amazon Prime Al Pacino series Hunters) and his best friend, chef Carlos played by Jesse Borrego (Fame, Blood In Blood Out, Fear The Walking Dead, Dexter and Con Air) leave their dead end jobs and seize an unlikely opportunity to reinvent their lives by restoring an old bowling alley and serving the “world's greatest pizza."The talented Phoenix, Oregon ensemble cast also includes Lisa Edelstein (The Kominsky Method, Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, House), Reynaldo Gallegos (Triple Frontier, American Sniper), Diedrich Bader (Napoleon Dynamite, Office Space, Veep), and Kevin Corrigan (The Departed, Pineapple Express, True Romance).Phoenix, Oregon will open in 15 cities across the U.S. March 20th. Along with screenings in Los Angeles, the film will open in several small-town markets in the Mid Atlantic, Northwest and Southwest who filmmakers hope will identify with the movie’s small-town themes. In most of those small towns, local pizzerias and bowling alleys have been invited to participate in unique co-branding promotional campaigns.The bitter-sweet, quirky comedic feel of Phoenix, Oregon touches on the existential crisis many people face when trying to find meaning and relevancy at midlife. Despite controlling bosses, dead-end jobs, battered finances and broken relationships, Bobby and Carlos somehow awaken hibernating courage and resilience to take new risks and keep their dreams alive, touching the other residents of small-town Phoenix, Oregon along the way.“Many people who reach that mid-life crisis, there’s always that one thing that you always wanted to do, and you’ve never achieved,” Jesse Borrego who stars as Carlos said. “It’s just that idea that something’s messing with you that you are not in control of your life especially when you get to the point in your life when there’s nothing left.”Phoenix, Oregon was written and directed by Gary Lundgren (Calvin Marshall, Redwood Highway, Black Road) and was produced by Annie Lundgren and Luis Rodriguez. The film is presented by Joma Films in association with Aspiration, Pied Piper Productions, Lui-G Films and Sunset Dynamics.To purchase advance screening tickets and for more information, visit www.phoenixoregonmovie.com SPECIAL PROMOTION: The first 300 ticket holders in each theater on opening weekend will receive a free digital copy of the movie once available Summer 2020. After purchasing a ticket online or in the theater, digital copies may be claimed at: www.phoenixoregonmovie.com/300

Phoenix, Oregon - official trailer



