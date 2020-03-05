PeopleTech Partners Announce First 2020 Growth Program HR Tech Startup Participants

San Francisco, CA - March 4, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PeopleTech Partners is thrilled to announce Grayce, Zelo, Hallo, and FYI as the first quarter cohort companies to join the PeopleTech Partners (PTP) prestigious growth program. The addition of these four emerging companies to the PTP Portfolio of innovators aligns with PTP's mission to share insights and give feedback at the right time to fuel success for promising People technologies. Each of these companies offers a unique and innovative solution to modern or emerging needs for supporting employees, employers and the future of work.

Grayce helps families navigate the journey of aging. Grayce’s team of elder care experts offer guidance with understanding elder law, finances, medical care, supportive living situations, and social connections. Through an initial assessment to understand the needs and goals of a family, Grayce’s experts curate a personalized plan, including advice on resources, and establishes a partnership with families to support their goals.

Zelo is a platform for providing curated content to users based on their personal preferences on timing, channels, and content styles. Strategically designed to understand when and how the target audience engages. Zelo’s unique technology adapts to audience behavior in a new way and it enables teams to reach colleagues, clients, and co-workers within minutes.

“As a company focused on delivering a data-driven employee experience, it is essential we listen to the needs of decision-makers spanning industries and ranging in employee headcount. For us, this diverse [PeopleTech Partners network] provides unique inputs on how to deliver the most value to our clients and iterate. Great traction so far with new ideas and new customers!”

- Henrik Jesman Sunde, Founder & CEO of Zelo



Hallo allows companies to manage their brand with tools built on direct connections between companies and students allowing for more control over more talent. Hallo hosts hiring events providing insights to students at hundreds of universities, provides support during live Q&As and offers analytics tracking conversions and probability outcomes on candidates.

FYI is a platform providing a safe, secure, and organized approach to finding your documents in three clicks or less. Every document you’ve created and that’s been shared with you will be accessible in just a few clicks. Your documents will be automatically organized so you won’t be checking each app and account to find what you’re looking for. They’ll all be in one place. FYI is compatible with G Suite, Dropbox, Dropbox Paper, Slack, Github Gist, OneDrive, Box, Asana, and Trello, while new apps are added every week.



“I am always amazed how much innovation is happening in the HR Sector. Every quarter we receive over 20 applications and every quarter we see new ideas in the space. All four of these companies are bringing offerings we haven’t seen in the market and that solve major needs for employers today " Robby Peters, Co-Founder, PeopleTech Partners.

About PeopleTech Partners

PeopleTech Partners is a network of business leaders investing time in People Tech. People Technology is the full range of software platforms and services that enable organizations to support the talent that drives success. It’s critical for founders to have a partnership with people who represent the customers they want to serve. PeopleTech advisors have in-depth experience as decision makers who purchase People Tech; we share insights and give feedback at the right time to fuel success.

