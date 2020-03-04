DoorBird IP Video Intercom D1101V Available Worldwide

Bird Home Automation releases new IP door station with integrated 1080p camera and WiFi connectivity

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US, March 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the DoorBird D1101V , the latest IP video intercom from Berlin-based manufacturer Bird Home Automation is now available worldwide. The D1101V with one call button combines a compact, elegant design with DoorBird's IP technology and comes in a surface-mounted and flush-mounted version. The smart intercom sends push notifications when the call button is pressed, and allows you to talk to visitors, and see them live via smartphone, tablet or indoor station."The DoorBird D1101V is compact, WiFi-enabled and ideal for single-family homes", says Sascha Keller, CEO Bird Home Automation. "This IP video door station combines new components such as the 1080p camera and the Bluetooth module for access control as well as excellent audio quality from the integrated speaker in a small housing with a stainless-steel front panel".More comfort through WiFi and BluetoothThe D1101V can be connected to the Internet via WiFi or network cable. This allows access to all functions of the smart door intercom from home and remotely. Settings and user permissions can be configured in the free DoorBird app via smartphone, tablet or IP indoor station. The integrated Bluetooth module allows residents convenient and keyless entry.Full HD camera with 1080pFor the first time in the DoorBird product family, the D1101V has an integrated camera with a full HD 1080p resolution. The built-in Sony image sensor ensures the best possible image and video quality during the day and at night. Additionally, the camera angle has been optimized compared to previous models through a better lens. Visitor images are stored with date and time stamp in the free cloud history.Integrated motion sensor for additional securityThe new IP intercom features a configurable motion sensor with 4D technology for accurate detection. It can detect movements within a six-meter radius. In addition, the sensor detects if someone is approaching the door, leaving the house or both. Users can decide which direction of motion sends a push notification or triggers a relay.Smart Home compatibleExisting smart home systems can be easily combined with DoorBird. Due to the Open API interface, the D1101V can be integrated into your own building and home automation systems such as KNX, Loxone and Control4, as well as video surveillance and access control systems. Thus, the smart home becomes manufacturer independent.Surface or flush mountingThe D1101V is available as a surface-mounted and flush-mounted version. The face plate is made of stainless steel and the weatherproof housing complies with the industry standard IP65. Due to its slim design, the compact door intercom can also be mounted on door frames. With the help of additional adaptors, mounting is also possible at vertical and horizontal angles.About Bird Home Automation GroupThe Bird Home Automation Group develops, produces and markets high-quality IP video door intercoms under the trademark “DoorBird” around the world. The company’s headquarters and production plant are located in Berlin, Germany, with a further office in San Francisco, USA. “DoorBird” stands for the combination of exclusive design with the most innovative IP technology in the field of door communication. The products are made from corrosion-resistant precious metals and manufactured in Germany according to the highest quality standards. For more information, visit www.doorbird.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.