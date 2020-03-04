Staci Pacheco and Anna Goncalves Join Branding and Image Consulting Specialist Fotis Georgiadis

Staci Pacheco, CMO at Enviroscent Anna Goncalves, runs Projects by AG

Your brand and image open doors or shut them. Sometimes you need to re-brand and upgrade and find a new door to open.

We will forever need capable and passionate people behind a brand; I don’t care how tech-savvy we become” — Anna Goncalves, runs Projects by AG

There comes a time when the market is 'saturated' with your brand/image and you need to revamp it in order to take your product/company to the next level. Fotis Georgiadis interviewed Staci Pacheco, CMO at Enviroscent, on this very topic. Can you share 5 strategies that a company can do to upgrade and re-energize their brand and image? Please tell us a story or an example for each.Find inspirational brands that you think are doing it well. Who is doing it right and what are they doing? This is one of the places we’ve started. We admire and follow disruptive brands such as Goodr, Shinesty, Native, RXBar, Harry’s, Billie, PooPourri and Duke CannonInvest in consumer insights. Make sure you have a thorough understanding of your personas unmet needs and wants and how your brand and product solution resonates with your target audience. Check your assumptions at the door and re-evaluate if you need to make adjustments.Find your customers where they are engaging rather than trying to always draw them to you first. Don’t go to Tik-Tok just because it’s the latest social media channel if your target audiences are not using the platform.Try new things and make adjustments all the time. On a monthly or even weekly basis. Don’t be afraid to change course when something isn’t working. Disruptive brands need to be nimble and adjust as they learn.Listen to your customers and seek out their feedback. Make sure your website has product reviews, make sure that your brand health metric is moving in the right direction. Even more importantly, respond to their feedback and make changes along the way.Anna Goncalves, who runs Projects by AG, recently sat down with Fotis Georgiadis to discuss brand evolution and the challenges one faces. Copied below is a portion of the interview. Head on over to Fotis Georgiadis' website for the full text Can you share 5 strategies that a company can do to upgrade and re-energize their brand and image”? Please tell us a story or an example for each.Brands will continuously be challenged as a result of how convenience and technology evolves. And you can’t forget about how consumers are also continuing to expect “better” and “consistent” service from the brands they interact with. So my 5 strategies revolve around what it’ll take for a brand to get re-energized and remain energized as some things evolve and other things remain the same.Connect, enthusiastically. Communicate, attentively. Repeat, intentionally.This goes for anyone and everyone that interacts with your brand. An example and one of my favorite things to see is a company replying, close to immediately [with the appropriate reply], to every single comment left on their social media feeds. But that’s just one of the many opportunities out there to connect and communicate with your consumer base.Listen, internally.Always listen to your consumer base to become better in how you serve them. But don’t forget about your partners, employees, and everyone in between. Often times we do whatever we need to do to provide the best “customer” service — as we should — but end up forgetting that we need to better serve, all around. Every person behind the brand should be acknowledged. So listen to them and become better for them, also.Recognize your weaknesses. Embrace your weaknesses. Outsource your weaknesses.This one speaks for itself.Lead with your values.I recently spoke with someone who had just accepted a new job. I remember how excited this individual was about joining the company because of the company’s culture. (The culture was the biggest talking point during his interview process). Well, less than two months in, this person began talking about how it wasn’t at all what he expected. As someone who heard about this culture before the experience and later heard about the same culture after the experience, I couldn’t believe the dichotomy. Well, needless to say that this once excited employee was now without any desire to stay. So he left for another job.The problem wasn’t the expectation of the employee; it was the embellishment and promise of the employer. If you are trying to build a culture based on what you think will attract people, what you “want to see happen” within your company, or even what you “want to believe” about your company culture, don’t. As the leader, let your values speak through your behavior. Knowing this, you’ll know how to lead and cultivate the community of people around you.Hire people, correctly, and teach them how to follow-up.We will forever need capable and passionate people behind a brand; I don’t care how tech-savvy we become. I’ll give you an example of a very recent occurrence with a big-name brand that we all know and love. (See full interview to read the rest)Both individuals, as well as companies, need to keep 'up to date' with the marketplace. At times, this involves the difficult choice of re-branding and/or upgrading. 