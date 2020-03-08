ODBF ANNOUNCES DONATION OF $5,000 IN SUPPORT OF A NEW DAY: YOUTH AND ADULT SERVICES

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ODBF announces its donation of $5,000 in support of A New Day: Youth and Adult Services. A New Day is a local non-for-profit charitable organization, which offers hope, and healing in a safe, residential and specialized recovery program for young women who have been exploited in sex trafficking. Survivors receive individualized service plans and therapeutic support to develop life skills, improve self-esteem, motivation for change, and empowerment to reach future goals.

The program focuses on rebuilding lives, assisting through a support model that centers on individual needs and strengths through trauma/addiction counselling, healthcare supervision and services, academic support, art therapy, job preparation, individual goal planning and much more.

ODBF’s donation will help A New Day expand the development of aftercare day support for individuals transitioning from the program and integrating into wellness. This continuum of care will include support groups, mentoring, family involvement, individual counseling and education.



ABOUT: OTTAWA DRAGON BOAT FOUNDATION (ODBF)

Established to focus on philanthropic efforts in the local community, the foundation has raised $4.8 million in support of 51 local charities. A recipient of the Association of Fundraising Professionals’ Ottawa Chapter Outstanding Philanthropic Group in 2018. ODBF is proud to support 20 local charities in 2020.

Some of the charities ODBF is excited to help benefit this year are: Ausome Ottawa, Canadian Ski Patrol, Camp Ooch, St. Luke's Table, St Joe's Women’s Centre, A New Day Youth and Adult Services, Riverkeeper, The Boys and Girls Club, Children at Risk, Tim Horton Children's Foundation, Plenty Canada, Helping With Furniture, The Caring & Sharing Exchange, The Hearing Foundation of Canada, Breast Cancer Action, Sens Foundation, Bruyere Foundation, and OrKidstra

For more information visit http://www.odbf.ca

