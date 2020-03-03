Joe Caserta to Deliver Keynote Address at World Disrupt Forum

World Forum Disrupt Caserta

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joe Caserta, futurist and founding CEO of Caserta, a leading data and analytics consulting firm renown for its bold solutions, has been tapped to deliver the keynote at Strategy & Innovation World Forum x World Forum Disrupt on March 5th in New York. In his keynote, Mr. Caserta will explore ten key technologies that are disrupting the world this year and how organizations can leverage them to remain competitive.“Caserta is at the forefront of advances in data and analytics,” noted VP Marketing & Analytics Remy Rosenbaum. “Our diverse roster of clients gives us a rare cross-sectional intimacy with the real-world cutting-edge applications of disruptive technologies that are affecting businesses and transforming the world right now. We’re excited to have Joe share his insider perspectives into how we’re helping our clients to navigate disruption and future-proof their businesses.”Mr. Caserta will explore the opportunities these new disruptive technologies present, as well as the challenges in making them succeed.“We're thrilled to have Joe from Caserta to share his industry knowledge with our senior level attendance at this year's Strategy & Innovation World Forum,” said Hilary Ip, from World Forum Disrupt. “No doubt he will bring an abundance of valuable insights to the day's conversation—we're really looking forward to it!"About CasertaCaserta is a leading professional services company that helps transform businesses for growth by aligning their organization’s people, processes, and platforms to become analytics-driven. Their strategic assessments, actionable roadmaps, and innovative designs deliver advanced implementations that leverage the latest technologies and proven frameworks to help enterprises monetize data.Strategy & Innovation World Forum x World Forum DisruptInitially started in Sydney, Strategy & Innovation World Forum has quickly grown into a worldwide community with a presence across four continents, in cities like London, Singapore, Paris and Chicago. The one-day event will see leading executives providing industry insights, the challenges they face and the innovative process & strategies they implement.



