Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici Awarded Friend of CACFP Award

Kati Wagner, NCA Board President, presents Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici with the 2020 Friend of CACFP Award.

AUSTIN, TX, USA, May 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National CACFP Sponsors Association 's (NCA) Friend of CACFP Award honors and recognizes an individual who has demonstrated a commitment to supporting and improving the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) through leadership and initiative. In the past, this award has been presented to Congressman Bobby Scott, Congressman James McGovern, Senator Robert Casey, Representative Marcia Fudge, Senator Debbie Stabenow and Senator Amy Klobuchar. These individuals have made significant and demonstrable contributions to the CACFP through advocacy, legislation, education or professional endeavors that exemplify a positive impact or advancement of the national child nutrition programs.During her years of service, Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici has focused on Child Nutrition Reauthorization for the CACFP, strengthening public education, equity in education, policy and funding to support student success, and co-founding the bi-partisan Congressional STEAM Caucus. Congresswoman Bonamici currently serves as a leader on the Education and Labor committee and Chair of the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Human Services. In Congress, she is fighting for an equitable economy that gives everyone the opportunity to succeed. In 2015, Congresswoman Bonamici introduced The Early Childhood Nutrition Improvement Act for Child Nutrition Reauthorization (CNR) and is again dedicating her time to what will best benefit the children and the food program. Her approach has been refreshingly straight forward and includes many no cost additions to CNR with a remarkable knowledge of the CACFP.NCA appreciates Congresswoman Bonamici’s diligent, lifetime work to expand and protect child nutrition programs in our country. We recognize the challenges she has undertaken to push for changes in hunger relief programs and food security for our nation’s children and elderly. We thank Congresswoman Bonamici for her work and honor her with the 2020 Friend of CACFP Award.Congresswoman Bonamici will be presented with the award at the National Child Nutrition Conference in Atlanta, GA, April 14-16, 2020 where 1,700 members of the child nutrition community will gather for an incredible few days of training. Attendees will choose from over 150 workshops and training programs, network with colleagues from across the country, attend off-site excursions, and be able to visit with more than 50 exhibitors to learn about products to assist their work in CACFP. For 34 years the National CACFP Sponsors Association has offered this conference as an unparalleled training, education and networking opportunity specific to the child nutrition community.Since 1986, the NCA is the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). We provide education and support to thousands of members in the CACFP community and to sponsors of all sizes from across the country. We strive to improve communication between families, caregivers, sponsors and their supervising government agencies.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.