SALARIUS SECURES PREMIER CONTRACT SALES PARTNER FOR SaltMe!® LOW-SODIUM SNACKS

Salarius Signs Deal with Sales Partner for Wide Distribution of SaltMe!® Snacks

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, & LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salarius has just signed an agreement with iLevel Brands Inc, as part of the North American launch of its new innovative SaltMe!® snack line. iLevel Brands is one of the leading manufacturer sales partners in the natural/organic/specialty food space.

This agreement represents an important milestone for the new SaltMe!® snack line. Salarius believes this agreement will create brand awareness and accelerate its retail brand placements across the entire East Coast, Midwest and Southwest regions of the United States.

“We are very excited about our alliance with iLevel Brands, which will enable us to present our new, innovative line of SaltMe!® full flavor, low sodium snacks, to numerous distributors and retailers in an accelerated time frame.” says Victor Hugo Manzanilla, CEO of Salarius.

“iLevel Brands is proud to partner with Salarius. They have created a groundbreaking and innovative solution to the challenges of sodium reduction in formulations. We prefer representing brands like SaltMe® because they have created a new and innovative solution to an important problem in the industry, and their growth potential is unlimited. We look forward to growing with Salarius and having a long-term partnership in the natural products industry,” said David Abrahams, CEO of iLevel Brands.

SaltMe!® all natural potato chips are made with MicroSalt®, Salarius’ proprietary micron-size salt particles that dissolve in the mouth significantly faster than regular salt, delivering an increased sensation of saltiness by volume, and as a result approximately 50% less sodium. Non-GMO, all-natural, kosher and gluten-free, without sacrificing the flavor profile of regular salt.

The highly competitive global sweet and savory snacks market is expected to reach US$219.6 billion by 2024. SaltMe!® Snacks with MicroSalt® is a better for you snack food whose time has come.

To learn more about MicroSalt® or to request a free sample, please visit https://Salarius.co. Tasting is believing.

About iLevel Brands Inc

iLevel Brands is on a mission to reinvent the broken broker model. We are committed to a fixed number line list preferring to grow our topline by focusing on growing the topline of our brands. We’ll show you how a smaller team with superior skills, focus and a set of technology tools can outperform “head count”.

Our model is simple. We look for companies to partner with where we see significant growth potential by simply putting in the effort. When you focus on the opportunities, eliminate obstacles and actually WORK the line, GROWTH happens. Many times, it’s not just low hanging fruit, its fruit on the ground. If this sounds like something you are not getting right now, it’s quite possible your brand is the perfect fit for us.

For more information, please visit www.ilevelbrands.com.

About Salarius

Salarius, is the developer and manufacturer of a proprietary low-sodium salt called MicroSalt®. We are passionate about improving lives with healthier food and are taking the lead in the industry by providing the best low-sodium salt solution, based on the mechanical transformation of the salt particle itself. This solution is the only one that delivers real salt flavor, because it is salt. Our new technology produces salt crystals that are approximately one hundred times smaller than typical table salt, delivering a powerful saltiness as the micro-grains dissolve in the mouth, with approximately 50% less sodium consumption.

Additionally, the ultra-small particle size enhances product adhesion, which reduces waste and provides enhanced flavor consistency. MicroSalt® and SaltMe® are registered trademarks of Salarius Ltd.

To learn more please visit https://Salarius.co.

For News Media and Press Inquiries

Contact Victor Hugo Manzanilla, CEO at Salarius Ltd. Email vhmanzanilla@salarius.co

or call +1-877-825-0655.

This press release is for informational purposes only. The information herein does not constitute investment advice nor an offer to invest and may contain statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Salarius that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in presentations, in material delivered to customers, stakeholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements may be based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Salarius’ management. Please note that these are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to those described in various disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Salarius may vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Salarius neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

