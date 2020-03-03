CONNECTING STABILITY AND FAMILY TIME THROUGH STABLE STOOL

One Family’s Story Creates a Solution for Many

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder, Magen Boyer, officially announces the arrival of Stable Stool™, which is a patent-pending step stool designed to minimize user accidents and falls. The easy to assemble product is founded on three simple principles: durability, simplicity, and fun.Initially constructed for Boyer’s young children, she hopes the product brings joy and fond memories to other households as it has done for her family for years.“One evening, we noticed our children fumbling on a step stool, and knew we needed to do something about it. That night, my husband went to his workshop, and the first generation of the Stable Stool™ was born,” says Boyer.Although new to the market, the highly anticipated step is stool known for its patent-pending cabinet toe kick extension, as a favorite product for her family and the local community.Boyer states, “The first version of the Stable Stool is still very much a part of my family. Although we have one child in college and another preparing to attend next year, Stable Stool™ is still an active part of our everyday lives, and I’m happy to share this product with the rest of the world.”Customers are now able to order naturally exposed wood Stable Stools™, which can be customized to fit the aesthetics and style of each family or owner. Stable Stool™ is now available for purchase directly on the website, at www.stablestool.com ABOUT THE STABLE STOOL™The Stable Stool™ is patent-pending, easy to assemble step stool designed with durability and simplicity in mind by Founder, Magen Boyer. The lightweight Stable Stool™ can handle the toughest jobs on construction sites or the most delicate feet of children. For more information, please visit www.stablestool.com



