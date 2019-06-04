DISCOVERING TRUE BODY FREEDOM

Find Body Freedom Logo

One Women’s Journey from Pain to Purpose

JUPITER , FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ilene Leshinsky, MSW, Founder of Find Body Freedom (formally known as BodySense) relaunches her program that’s dedicated to helping women find a path to discovering their innate body wisdom within. After decades of battling her own personal struggles with weight, Leshinsky turned her journey into a movement that rallies to assist women dealing with self-doubt, and body insecurities.“For twenty-five years, I practiced as a clinical social worker in both New York and Massachusetts,” says Ilene. “I worked primarily with women who were struggling with issues similar to mine, and who believed, as I naively did, that if they would change their bodies they could change their lives. I learned that true body freedom is a belief in the body's innate wisdom, a commitment to self-care, and a shift from transforming the size of our bodies, to a focus on health and well-being.”Ilene’s Find Body Freedom is customized based upon her clients' specific needs and desired outcome. Clients can choose from individual or group programs and workshops, that can include a self-paced approach with Ilene’s guided clinical expertise.“Women should be at home in their bodies, eat with joy, while pursuing their passion and purpose. I consider it my calling to help all women love the skin they’re in.”Ilene’s workshops are great additions to group meetings and corporate events that target women's empowerment. For additional information about The Find Body Freedom Movement, go to www.findbodyfreedom.com About Find Body FreedomFind Body Freedom, founded by Ilene Leshinksky, is a comprehensive program for women who for years, have felt trapped in battles with their bodies. Through the program, participants will transition internal conflicts to a place of peace with body image, weight, and their relationship with food and eating. Programs can be online or in-person through group meetings, conferences, and corporate events. For more information, go to www.findbodyfreedom.com ###Media ContactAltimese NicholePublicistAltimese Nichole Enterprise, LLCHello@altimesenichole.com540-809-8059



