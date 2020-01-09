THE SILENT VOICES PROJECT BRINGS AWARENESS TO HUMAN TRAFFICKING AND WOMEN RIGHTS
An Organization’s Mission to Women AwarenessMONTGOMERY , ALABAMA , UNITED STATES , January 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Silent Voices Project, Founded by Private Investigator Angelica Brooks is hosting its inaugural Women's Awareness Expo in Montgomery Alabama, on February 8, 2020. The Silent Voices Project is a volunteer program under Angelica Brooks Investigative Services that takes on various cases including missing persons and cold cases, human trafficking, and human rights awareness.
The one-day conference will bring forth highly anticipated conversations with attendees involving human trafficking awareness, improving body image, and social media safety. “My goal is to build a strong community of women that not only support one another but look out for the wellbeing of all women and children,” says Brooks.
Conference attendees will have the option to join thought-provoking conversations throughout the day, and visit vendor tables throughout the event space. Conference presentations include the following companies or organizations.
Press Start Business Consulting
Altimese Nichole Enterprise, LLC
Whoosah Transformational Coaching
Find Body Freedom, with Ilene Leshinsky
Shannon, Shannon, and Associates
Surviving Life’s Journey: An Author Discussion with Yetta Patterson
Sacred Souls Wellness
Scentsy Consultant, Alicia Leigheber
This event will be the first of many events throughout the year that gives the community a chance to have a direct impact making a difference in the lives of people and families impacted by human trafficking or missing persons cases.
Tickets are $20 to the general public and all proceeds support the families in need of investigative services for missing persons and human trafficking cases. Tickets can be reserved at http://bit.ly/TSVPwomensexpo.
For additional information about The Silent Voices Project, go to https://www.thesilentvoicesproject.org/.
About The Silent Voices Project:
The Silent Voices Project, founded by Private Investigator, Angelica Brooks, is a subsidiary volunteer project under Angelica Brooks Investigative Services. The program focuses on giving back to the community by educating the community on human rights and working with families that have lost a loved due to violence and human trafficking. To learn more or get involved, go to https://www.thesilentvoicesproject.org.
