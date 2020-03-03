Panacea Life Sciences Partners with ISU’s College of Veterinary Medicine to Research Effects of CBD on Animals

Panacea Life Sciences partners with ISU's College of Veterinary Medicine

This represents Panacea’s dedication to better understand the science of cannabinoids. Our hope is that industrial hemp products will provide a necessary, organic alternative for these animals' needs.” — James Baumgartner Ph.D., Panacea Research Director

GOLDEN , COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panacea Life Sciences is funding an innovative research project with Iowa State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, Diagnostic and Production Animal Medicine to investigate the analgesic effects of CBD to control pain in dairy cattle. This study will measure the pharmacokinetics of CBD in this species as well as the ability of cannabidiol to provide analgesia in the dehorning operation common in the dairy industry.

Pain control associated with management procedures (dehorning and castration) as well as lameness in dairy cattle is a significant welfare concern of US dairy farms. In the US, there are currently no products labeled for pain control for bovine in this industry, except for transdermal flunixin. However, this product is only labeled for pain control associated with interdigital pododermatitis (foot rot) in beef and non-lactating dairy cattle. Veterinarians often use non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as flunixin meglumine or meloxicam for pain control, but there is limited data supporting the use of one over the other when it comes to pain management associated with dehorning and castration.

The clinical study plans to approach this work in four general phases:

- Validate a Liquid Chromatography (LC)-mass spectrometry (MS) analytical assay for the detection of CBD in bovine plasma using procedures like those described by the FDA. (Bioanalytical Method Validation - Guidance for Industry – 2018). LC/MS, above, is a method for detecting specific analytes, in this case, CBD, to get down to the parts per billion that you need to quantify blood CBD levels.

- Conduct a pharmacokinetic study of CBD in pre-ruminant dairy calves.

- Conduct a pain mitigation study using a hot iron dehorning model in young calves to determine the analgesic properties of CBD at various CBD dosages to determine an optimal dosage regimen.

- Using the dosing regimen(s) determined, conduct a comparison study between CBD and commonly used NSAIDs for the control of pain associated with dehorning.

The overall hypothesis of this work is that the analgesic properties of CBD would be superior to that of NSAIDs.

James Baumgartner Ph.D., the director of this research for Panacea Life Sciences, comments, “This represents Panacea’s dedication to better understand the science of cannabinoids. We are extremely pleased and excited to work with Iowa State University and Patrick Gorden to explore cannabidiol effects in food and fiber animals, such as dairy cattle, beef cattle, pigs, chickens, and goats. Our hope is that industrial hemp products will provide a necessary, organic alternative for these animals' unmet needs.”

Leading this investigation is ISU’s Patrick J. Gorden, DVM, Ph.D., DABVP, DACVCP Associate Professor, who is assisted by Rochelle Warner, DVM, MS, Kristen Hayman, DVM, and two Ph.D. students.

Dr. Baumgartner adds, “We are continuing to bring essential information to our customers and partners about the health benefits of cannabidiol. As Panacea continues to grow and evolve, partnerships like the one with ISU’s College of Veterinary Medicine will play a crucial role in the endorsement of CBD’s many capabilities.”



About Panacea Life Sciences, Inc.

Panacea Life Sciences, a woman-owned and woman-led company, is dedicated to developing and producing the highest-quality, medically-relevant hemp-derived cannabinoid products for consumers and pets from our 51,000 square foot, state-of-the-art extraction, processing, manufacturing, and fulfillment center located in Golden, Colorado. Panacea operates in every segment of the CBD product value chain, from cultivation to finished goods, with stringent testing protocols employed at every stage of the supply chain from seed-to-sale. Panacea products can be purchased online at https://panacealife.com. For more information about Panacea Life Science’s history and management team visit https://panacealife.com/about/.

Panacea’s founder, owner, and CEO, Leslie Buttorff, recently earned the prestigious 2019 Champion Award at Iowa State University’s Ivy Women in Business Awards. The awards honor women in business and those who work to inspire and advance the careers of women.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.